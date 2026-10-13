Global Giants Debut AI and Localized Tech at CIIF 2026
Global technology giants – from ABB, Schneider Electric to Siemens – staged major product debuts at the ongoing 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2026) in Shanghai, unveiling localized strategies designed specifically for the Chinese market.
As China continues to solidify its role as both a primary consumer and an innovation engine for smart manufacturing, multinational industrial automation leaders are tailoring their product portfolios to match the country's high demand for speed, cost efficiency and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
Switzerland-based ABB Robotics debuted its new robot systems customized for Chinese industrial applications: a heavy-duty large robot and an expansion of its high-speed PoWa collaborative robot (cobot) line, introducing a new 7-kilogram payload variant.
Engineered to meet local demands for heightened speed, payload flexibility, and versatility, the PoWa family now spans six payload capacities ranging from 7kg to 30kg, making it one of the most comprehensive cobot lineups in the market.
"China is not only the world's largest robotics market, it is a powerhouse for global robotics and AI innovation," said Henry Han, president of ABB Robotics in China.
Japan's Epson, the world's leading vendor of Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) industrial robots – built for fast, high-precision horizontal assembly – unveiled a low-cost SCARA model created specifically for China.
The new robot is priced approximately one-third cheaper than comparable models. Epson confirmed at its booth that the Chinese market now accounts for 54 percent of its global SCARA robot sales.
Siemens showcased more than 20 new products in global debuts at the CIIF 2026, with 13 developed entirely through local innovation in China.
Since launching its first batch of products fully defined, developed, manufactured and sold for the Chinese market in March 2025, the German manufacturing heavyweight has introduced more than 40 localized offerings. These products strike a balance between high performance and cost efficiency, according to Xiao Song, CEO of Siemens China, who noted that the latest releases focus on being scalable, market-fit, AI-ready and reliable.
"This release sends a clear signal that Siemens' local innovation strategy in China has evolved from simply meeting local needs to supporting global expansion," Xiao stated.
Automation specialist Festo gave a global debut for its new VUVX solenoid valve, engineered for next-generation automated production lines with flexible installation options and centralized control.
The German firm also featured specialized automation solutions tailored for humanoid robot components and semiconductor manufacturing – two of China's fastest-growing technology sectors.
French tech giant Schneider Electric, meanwhile, showcased its innovations in open automation, industrial AI and energy management tailored across four key sectors: process/hybrid industries, municipal infrastructure, data centers and discrete manufacturing.
Highlighting its software offerings, Schneider showcased its AVEVA solution, tailored for continuous production industries such as chemicals, metallurgy and life sciences. The system delivers an integrated suite combining process control, safety control, and energy management to ensure stable, safe and optimized long-term operations for enterprise manufacturers.
Editor: Liu Qi