Global Giants Debut AI and Localized Tech at CIIF 2026

Global technology giants – from ABB, Schneider Electric to Siemens – staged major product debuts at the ongoing 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2026) in Shanghai, unveiling localized strategies designed specifically for the Chinese market.

As China continues to solidify its role as both a primary consumer and an innovation engine for smart manufacturing, multinational industrial automation leaders are tailoring their product portfolios to match the country's high demand for speed, cost efficiency and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Switzerland-based ABB Robotics debuted its new robot systems customized for Chinese industrial applications: a heavy-duty large robot and an expansion of its high-speed PoWa collaborative robot (cobot) line, introducing a new 7-kilogram payload variant.

Engineered to meet local demands for heightened speed, payload flexibility, and versatility, the PoWa family now spans six payload capacities ranging from 7kg to 30kg, making it one of the most comprehensive cobot lineups in the market.

"China is not only the world's largest robotics market, it is a powerhouse for global robotics and AI innovation," said Henry Han, president of ABB Robotics in China.

Japan's Epson, the world's leading vendor of Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) industrial robots – built for fast, high-precision horizontal assembly – unveiled a low-cost SCARA model created specifically for China.

The new robot is priced approximately one-third cheaper than comparable models. Epson confirmed at its booth that the Chinese market now accounts for 54 percent of its global SCARA robot sales.