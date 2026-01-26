[Tech]
Pudong
Pudong New Area

Fully Automated Robot Joint Line Goes Live in Shanghai

by Leo Zhang
January 26, 2026
Share Article:

China's humanoid robotics sector moved closer to industrial scale as Eyou Robot Technology unveiled what it says is the world's first fully automated production line for robot joint modules in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

The launch marks a shift from lab-based assembly to mass production of a core humanoid robot component that has long constrained industry growth. Joint modules, which account for nearly half the cost of a humanoid robot, are central to motion accuracy, stability and durability.

Eyou said the new line integrates precision assembly, calibration and performance testing into a fully automated process, eliminating manual intervention. Initial annual capacity is 100,000 units, with expansion plans to reach 300,000.

The company supplies key components for China's first mass-produced humanoid robots and has focused on integrated joint module development since its inception. Its products support multiple industrial protocols and open software tools, aiming to reduce system integration costs and speed commercial adoption.


#Pudong#Pudong New Area
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

[Hai Lights] A Winter Guide to Skiing Around Shanghai
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
[Hai Lights] A Winter Guide to Skiing Around Shanghai
@ Ke JiayunLineFeb 9, 2026
Building Shanghai-HK Fast Track for Drugs, Medical Devices: Political Advisor
[News]
Building Shanghai-HK Fast Track for Drugs, Medical Devices: Political Advisor
He thinks Shanghai's Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone offers suitable conditions to test new medical access policies.
[Last Call] Got Kids? Get Rugby! Free YMCE Trials This Thursday!
[Communities]
[Last Call] Got Kids? Get Rugby! Free YMCE Trials This Thursday!
YMCE Jr. Rugby is rolling out the green carpet with FREE trial sessions this spring.
Daily Buzz: 4 February 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 4 February 2026
A quick look at the market, economic and business news making headlines in China.

Popular Reads

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
1

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
2

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
3

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy
4

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy