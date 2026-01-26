Fully Automated Robot Joint Line Goes Live in Shanghai

China's humanoid robotics sector moved closer to industrial scale as Eyou Robot Technology unveiled what it says is the world's first fully automated production line for robot joint modules in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

The launch marks a shift from lab-based assembly to mass production of a core humanoid robot component that has long constrained industry growth. Joint modules, which account for nearly half the cost of a humanoid robot, are central to motion accuracy, stability and durability.

Eyou said the new line integrates precision assembly, calibration and performance testing into a fully automated process, eliminating manual intervention. Initial annual capacity is 100,000 units, with expansion plans to reach 300,000.

The company supplies key components for China's first mass-produced humanoid robots and has focused on integrated joint module development since its inception. Its products support multiple industrial protocols and open software tools, aiming to reduce system integration costs and speed commercial adoption.



