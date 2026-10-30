[Tech]
Shanghai

Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests

by Zhu Shenshen
October 30, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai-based AI chip developer Iluvatar Corex publicly demonstrated its new Tiangai 300 GPU, revealing test results that match and slightly surpass those of Nvidia's H200 chip in real-world AI inference tasks.

In tests attended by media in Shanghai, the Tiangai 300 achieved 1.05 times the single-card end-to-end throughput of the Nvidia H200 under standard disaggregated deployment settings.

Additionally, the chip outperformed the H200 in complex text-to-image and text-to-video multimodal workloads using major LLMs, including Zhipu AI's GLM-5.3.

The Nvidia H200 currently represents the benchmark for high-performance AI computing approved for export to the Chinese mainland under US trade controls.

Iluvatar Corex, which started listing in Hong Kong in January, is regarded as one of China's "AI chip dragons," offering the equivalent of Nvidia's chips.

Analysts say the Tiangai 300's performance indicates domestic Chinese GPU makers are transitioning from early-stage viability toward high-efficiency, enterprise-grade production capable of supporting large-scale commercial AI deployments.

Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Testing Tiangai 300 and H200 in Shanghai.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Daily Buzz: 30 October 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Daily Buzz: 30 October 2026
@ Tan WeiyunLineOct 30, 2026
A Parisian Eye Meets Old Shanghai in This Character-Filled Home
[Home in shanghai]
A Parisian Eye Meets Old Shanghai in This Character-Filled Home
Just 50 meters from the iconic Wukang Building – where thousands of visitors gather daily – Julien de Preaumont's home feels like a world away.
'Shanghai Got You:' CNS Korea Cultural Exchange Program Launched
[BIG News]
'Shanghai Got You:' CNS Korea Cultural Exchange Program Launched
The "Shanghai Got You" CNS Korea Cultural Exchange and International Communications Program was launched in Hongkou District on Thursday.
Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time
[General]
Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time
Famed tenor Plácido Domingo has brought "Operalia" to Shanghai for the first time. Founded in 1993, the opera competition aims to discover promising young singers.

Popular Reads

Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests
1

Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests

Daily Buzz: 30 October 2026
2

Daily Buzz: 30 October 2026

Shanghai's AgiBot Claims Over 43 Percent Global Market Share, Outpaces Rivals in H1 Revenue
3

Shanghai's AgiBot Claims Over 43 Percent Global Market Share, Outpaces Rivals in H1 Revenue

Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time
4

Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time

AISHAISH