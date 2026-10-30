Iluvatar CoreX's New GPU Matches Nvidia H200 in Inference Tests

Shanghai-based AI chip developer Iluvatar Corex publicly demonstrated its new Tiangai 300 GPU, revealing test results that match and slightly surpass those of Nvidia's H200 chip in real-world AI inference tasks.

In tests attended by media in Shanghai, the Tiangai 300 achieved 1.05 times the single-card end-to-end throughput of the Nvidia H200 under standard disaggregated deployment settings.

Additionally, the chip outperformed the H200 in complex text-to-image and text-to-video multimodal workloads using major LLMs, including Zhipu AI's GLM-5.3.

The Nvidia H200 currently represents the benchmark for high-performance AI computing approved for export to the Chinese mainland under US trade controls.

Iluvatar Corex, which started listing in Hong Kong in January, is regarded as one of China's "AI chip dragons," offering the equivalent of Nvidia's chips.

Analysts say the Tiangai 300's performance indicates domestic Chinese GPU makers are transitioning from early-stage viability toward high-efficiency, enterprise-grade production capable of supporting large-scale commercial AI deployments.