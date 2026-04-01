Shanghai Industry Trade Fair Spotlights China's Robotics Boom
A wave of commercial agreements swept through the Hotel & Shop Plus 2026 in Shanghai today, signaling an accelerated push for robotics integration across China's service sectors.
From hospitality and healthcare to retail and urban sanitation, the four-day event, which kicked off yesterday, highlights how rapid artificial intelligence development is driving record-breaking production and sales for domestic robot makers.
With over 2,000 exhibitors, Asia's leading trade fair for the hospitality and commercial space industry serves as a high-tech stage for AI agents, humanoid robots, and autonomous vehicles. Chinese industry players, including Agibot, Yunji Technology and Saite Intelligence, unveiled new technologies aimed at total digital transformation.
Hong Kong-listed Yunji introduced the hospitality industry's first AI Agent system, powered by its Hospitality Digital Operation System (HDOS).
Acting as a central "control brain," the system manages a fleet of multi-purpose robots across diverse scenarios, from seamless front-desk check-in and AI voice interaction in guest rooms, to robots capable of switching between delivery, cleaning, smart laundry and even cooking, as well as integrated unmanned retail solutions for hotel lobbies.
Currently serving over 40,000 hotels globally, including major chains like H World and Hilton, Yunji solidified its market lead by signing several new major contracts during the event at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.
Guangzhou-based Saite Intelligence made waves in the sanitation sector by launching the S1, a compact autonomous sweeper. The S1 is the world's first professional sanitation robot priced under 100,000 yuan (US$14,143). At 99,000 yuan, the S1 effectively slashes the typical industry entry price of 200,000 yuan in half. This aggressive pricing strategy aims to shorten return on investment (ROI), now estimated at less than 12 months.
The S1 expands accessibility, as lower the barrier for property management companies that previously found autonomous sweepers cost-prohibitive. At the Shanghai event, Saite secured orders for several hundred units onsite.
The momentum isn't limited to service bots.
Shanghai-headquartered Agibot announced a major manufacturing milestone this week: the rollout of its 10,000th mass-produced humanoid robot. Notably, the company doubled its output from 5,000 to 10,000 units in just over three months. This rapid scaling, frequently dubbed "China Speed," underscores the country's growing dominance in the mass production of complex robotic hardware.
The deals and sales announced this week reflect a broader trend: Robotics in China is moving out of the "experimental" phase and into "mass deployment."
Editor: Liu Qi