Shanghai Industry Trade Fair Spotlights China's Robotics Boom

A wave of commercial agreements swept through the Hotel & Shop Plus 2026 in Shanghai today, signaling an accelerated push for robotics integration across China's service sectors.

From hospitality and healthcare to retail and urban sanitation, the four-day event, which kicked off yesterday, highlights how rapid artificial intelligence development is driving record-breaking production and sales for domestic robot makers.

With over 2,000 exhibitors, Asia's leading trade fair for the hospitality and commercial space industry serves as a high-tech stage for AI agents, humanoid robots, and autonomous vehicles. Chinese industry players, including Agibot, Yunji Technology and Saite Intelligence, unveiled new technologies aimed at total digital transformation.

Hong Kong-listed Yunji introduced the hospitality industry's first AI Agent system, powered by its Hospitality Digital Operation System (HDOS).