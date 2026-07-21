[Tech]

WAIC 2026: Top Artificial Intelligence Tools for Students

World Artificial Intelligence Conference
by Li Rongxuan
July 21, 2026
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AI is reshaping our lives, especially for students, in how they learn, study, and interact with the world. Here are the top AI picks from a first-year college student as she walked the floor at WAIC 2026.

Editor: Liu Qi

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