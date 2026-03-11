2026 China International Women's Rowing Elite Race to set sail in May

​Rowers compete at the 2025 China International Women's Rowing Elite Race. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

The 2026 China International Women's Rowing Elite Race will be held from May 15 to 17 on the Jinhuigang River in Shanghai's Fengxian district.

As the world's only professional women's rowing regatta, the event has previously been held in Shanghai three times. The 2026 edition will be upgraded under the theme Give Her Oars, Link The World.

The regatta will bring together top female rowers from around the globe. This year's race is designed for both professionals and amateurs, featuring three categories: elite, university, and club groups. The two core competition events are the 1,000-meter women's quadruple sculls and the 500-meter women's double sculls.

Beyond the competitions, the regatta will offer a one-stop experience that integrates culture, commerce, tourism, sports, and exhibitions, in cooperation with local landmarks such as the Fengxian Museum.