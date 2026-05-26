Chongming Island Showcases China's Green Future

Credit: Ti Gong

As a Singaporean residing in Shanghai, the International Day for Biological Diversity 2026 on Chongming Island, known for its ecological restoration and conservation efforts, was a revelation. The event, on May 22, offered a rare glimpse into China and Shanghai's growing commitment to biodiversity conservation. The conference was thought-provoking, highlighting conservation efforts that are often less visible outside China. Officials, environmental experts, and representatives from multiple countries reflected on achievements while emphasizing the pressing need for stronger biodiversity protection in the years ahead. Addressing the conference, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng underscored the importance of ecological conservation, describing it as the foundation of humanity's progress and sustainable development. The discussions served as a reminder that in a rapidly modernizing world – one driven by technological innovation, economic growth, and shifting global trends – the preservation of natural ecosystems can easily be overlooked. The British Ambassador to China, Peter Wilson CMG, highlighted the close relationship between climate change and biodiversity loss and the need to work together to protect the environment.

Credit: Ethan Quek

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework serves as a key example of a global commitment to biodiversity conservation. China's involvement and its role as host of the international treaty in 2022, aimed at halting global biodiversity loss and restoring native wild species, highlight its stance on climate change and ecological conservation. I must admit, I was surprised by China's leadership in biodiversity conservation. Not long ago, I recall news reports indicating that PM levels in Shanghai had reached an all-time high, prompting residents to wear N95 masks due to the haze. The fact that Shanghai has successfully improved its air quality today demonstrates the significant progress the city has made in addressing pollution.

Credit: Ethan Quek

As one of China's and the world's fastest-growing cities, Shanghai's determination to safeguard biodiversity has impressed me, and I believe it is wise to choose Chongming Island as the beginning point and root of restoration efforts. Every year, approximately 500,000 migrating birds rest and halt at the Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve, and about 200 bird species travel to the island during the monsoon season. The endangered Tundra Swans are one encouraging sign that these restoration efforts are on track. When the reserve was formed in 1998, there were fewer than 10 Tundra Swans; now, there are over 5,000.

Credit: Ethan Quek

I took a brief tour of the biodiversity exhibits at the conference. I was given a quick introduction to some of the flora and fauna not only in Shanghai and Chongming but also in the many provinces of China, such as Jiangsu, Fujian, and Yunnan.

Credit: Ethan Quek

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One booth that caught my attention was the Jiangsu booth. It featured live silkworms in various stages of development while they were still larvae, and I found it fascinating to observe how quickly these creatures grow.

Many booths also had a simple introduction to the types of regional specialties and products, like the peony wines from Luoyang and the mulberry sodas from Jiangsu. I was awed by the vast diversity found in the different regions. Hailing from a small country that is barely the size of Chongming, it is easy to forget how diversity can vary so drastically across any nation, and these exhibits had me more appreciative of the beauty of Mother Nature.

Some of the regional specialties include tea and dried fruits. Credit: Ethan Quek

Some of the regional specialties like tea, dried fruits and herbs Credit: Ethan Quek 2 Photos | View Slide Show

At the Chongming booth, a resident introduced me to the many delicacies of the island. The racks of alcohol drew my attention. I was surprised to learn that the spirits were produced locally in Chongming. Traditionally, Chongming wines are robust rice wines; more recently, fruity flavors like strawberry have been introduced to the market. I might give it a try one day.

Another stand sold cotton-spun and woven items. There were numerous birds, but there were also many cute crab and goat handicrafts. I had to ask, and the Chongming guide told me that besides birds, the area was known for its huge crab and goat populations. In addition to wine and handicrafts, there were snacks, seasonings, and delicacies like pig floss, pear paste, and saffron. The local guide told me these products were available at Shanghai supermarkets, or we could use the Chongming Xianpin (崇明鲜品) Mini Program on WeChat to buy and have them delivered at home. This is ideal for someone like me, who struggles to navigate payment aisles in supermarkets, let alone locate a specific Chongming-produced rice cake.