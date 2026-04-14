2026 Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival Opens

​Children play ping-pong at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium. [Photo provided to China Daily]

The 2026 Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival officially opened on March 12 at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, attracting over 6,500 enthusiasts from Shanghai's 16 districts. District representatives drew lots on site to finalize matchups for the municipal round-robin tournament.

Marking the 55th anniversary of China-US Ping-Pong Diplomacy and the dual centenaries of the ITTF founding and the World Table Tennis Championships, the carnival runs through August.

Events span sports venues, cultural landmarks, office buildings, commercial spaces, and tourist attractions across the city, blending professional competition and public fun to spark a citywide table tennis boom.

"Shanghai hosted the World Table Tennis Championships several years ago, boosting mass participation with dozens of tables in play," Chinese table tennis legend Xu Yinsheng said. "This carnival is even bigger, drawing tens of thousands of voluntary registrants per district — I'm truly inspired."

Xu, the honorary life chairman of the ITTF, further noted that table tennis is accessible to all ages and thrives on consistency for health benefits, adding that the Shanghai Table Tennis Association will develop international standards linking table tennis to Parkinson's prevention this year, adding health value to the sport.

The carnival features two core competitions: the mixed team championship league and the urban individual championship. Following the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup format, the mixed team championship includes five events: mixed doubles, men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, and women's doubles. Each team can register two professional players, with a 70-year age cap.

Over four months, 16 district teams will compete in home-and-away round-robins for the top-4 finals. The four finalists will train at the training base in Chongming from July 11 to Aug 1, with closed coaching from elite players.

Designed for public participation, the urban individual championship has a social group and a campus group. The campus group runs April to July for seven to 18-year-olds, with 12 age groups for boys and girls across four stages.

"This all-age, community- and school-focused event is excellent," Six-time Olympian Ni Xialian said. "Kids need to stay active — sports ease stress, boost health, keep them off screens, and help them connect and make friends."