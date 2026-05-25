AI, Social Media Open New Ways to Explore Shanghai

For many tourists, a trip to Shanghai no longer begins with a fixed itinerary. Instead, it may start with a short video, a social media post, or a question typed into an AI chatbot.

Beyond iconic landmarks such as the Bund and Yuyuan Garden, more travelers are using digital tools to discover everyday destinations that match their interests — from optical shops and supermarkets to cafes and lifestyle services.

Shanghai recorded 9.36 million inbound visits in 2025, a record high. In the first quarter of 2026, the city handled 1.46 million inbound visits by foreign travelers, up 25.1 percent year-on-year.

The increase reflects not only the benefits of more convenient visa-free policies but also a broader shift in how visitors plan and experience the city.

​Tourists shop for glasses at Shanghai International Eyewear City, a popular stop shared by travelers on social media. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai International Eyewear City is one example.

At Lucy's Store, also known as Ziye Optical, international tourists have taken a growing share of the customer base. Many discovered the shop through TikTok, Google searches, or recommendations from other travelers.

For these visitors, the appeal is straightforward: English-language service, competitive prices, and rapid turnaround times. Thanks to the market's "front shop, back workshop" model, some pairs of glasses can be produced within hours.

What was once simply a practical local service has evolved into a memorable Shanghai experience — one that visitors are eager to recommend online. A similar trend can be seen in supermarkets.

​RT-Mart's Pingxingguan Road branch has added Korean-language signs to better serve targeted visitors. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

RT-Mart's Pingxingguan Road branch has become increasingly popular among South Korean visitors after gaining traction on South Korean social media platforms. Many arrive with suitcases in tow, photographing their visits while purchasing snacks, fruit, and gifts recommended by bloggers.

In response, the store has introduced Korean-language signs and announcements and deployed staff members who can assist in Korean. It has also launched a "refund-upon-purchase" tax refund service for eligible overseas visitors.

For many travelers, such places showcase a city that is practical, affordable, efficient, and filled with the energy of everyday life.

Today's visitors are not only consumers. They are also content creators.

A visually striking drink, a stroll through a neighborhood market, or a distinctive local dining experience can quickly become a social media post, a short video, or an overseas recommendation.

One recent example is a matcha drink featuring a cute black-faced lamb design, sold at HAI550 on Middle Huaihai Road. Its visual appeal has made it easy to photograph and share across cultures.

These examples demonstrate how ordinary urban experiences are increasingly becoming part of Shanghai's global image.

For Shanghai, the opportunity is not only to attract more visitors, but also to help them better understand and share the city's strengths — convenient services, diverse shopping, local food, creative retail, and vibrant neighborhood life.