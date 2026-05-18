[Policy Spotlight] China Eases Tax Refunds for Overseas Shoppers
Shopping in China is getting easier for overseas visitors, with faster refunds, fewer checks and less paperwork on the way.
China released today an upgraded departure tax refund policy, introducing eight measures to improve the refund experience and boost inbound consumption. They include expanding the number of tax refund stores, improving "buy now, refund now" services, launching paperless refund procedures and setting up refund service areas at major exhibitions.
Under the new measures, "buy now, refund now" services will support cross-city recognition, meaning travelers can complete the final refund process at departure ports in other cities. The departure deadline for the service will also be extended nationwide to 28 days.
From July 1, tax refund applications involving sales of less than 10,000 yuan (US$1,470) will be subject to random physical checks instead of item-by-item inspection, while applications of 10,000 yuan or more will still require full verification. Paperless processing will also be introduced, allowing customs and refund agencies to confirm refund forms and invoices online.
Shanghai has already seen strong results from earlier tax refund upgrades. Since the previous round of measures was introduced last April, the number of "buy now, refund now" applications in the city has increased 14.7 times year on year, while related sales have grown 9.7 times. Shanghai has added more than 1,200 new tax refund stores, bringing the total to over 2,000.
The lower minimum purchase threshold has also helped. After the starting point for tax refunds was reduced from 500 yuan to 200 yuan, smaller purchases became eligible. At Bailian Outlets Plaza in Qingpu, a visitor from Singapore bought a Nike backpack worth more than 300 yuan and received about 30 yuan in tax refund on the spot, according to Xinmin Evening News.
Shanghai is also moving refund services onto mobile platforms. Bicester Shanghai Village was the first mall in the city to offer a full mobile refund process, allowing travelers to scan a QR code and handle the procedure themselves.
Refund services are now reaching hotels as well. Jin Jiang Hotel, near the Huaihai Road commercial area, recently opened a citywide "buy now, refund now" point, where overseas travelers can receive refunds on site before completing customs checks at the airport.
With the latest national policy in place, overseas visitors to Shanghai and other Chinese cities can expect a smoother shopping experience, from the store counter to the departure gate.
Editor: Liu Qi