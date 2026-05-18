[Policy Spotlight] China Eases Tax Refunds for Overseas Shoppers

Shopping in China is getting easier for overseas visitors, with faster refunds, fewer checks and less paperwork on the way.

China released today an upgraded departure tax refund policy, introducing eight measures to improve the refund experience and boost inbound consumption. They include expanding the number of tax refund stores, improving "buy now, refund now" services, launching paperless refund procedures and setting up refund service areas at major exhibitions.

Under the new measures, "buy now, refund now" services will support cross-city recognition, meaning travelers can complete the final refund process at departure ports in other cities. The departure deadline for the service will also be extended nationwide to 28 days.

From July 1, tax refund applications involving sales of less than 10,000 yuan (US$1,470) will be subject to random physical checks instead of item-by-item inspection, while applications of 10,000 yuan or more will still require full verification. Paperless processing will also be introduced, allowing customs and refund agencies to confirm refund forms and invoices online.