Brazil Investment Event Spurs Trade, Cultural Exchange

​A panel discussion is held at the Brazil Investment Seminar 2026 - Shanghai Edition in Minhang district on June 16. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Shanghai hosted the 2026 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Port Brazil Promotion Event and Brazil Investment Seminar 2026 - Shanghai Edition on June 16 at the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center in Minhang district, bringing together more than 150 representatives from government agencies, institutions, and businesses in China and Brazil to deepen economic and cultural exchanges.

The Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center serves as a year-round platform that extends the services of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), enabling imported products to be exhibited and traded throughout the year.

The gathering underscored the China-Brazil Cultural Year and marked the 38th anniversary of the friendship city relationship between Shanghai and Sao Paulo. It also extended the influence of the CIIE through policy briefings, business matchmaking, cultural showcases, and culinary experiences.

The event featured two panel discussions focusing on investment policies and practical experiences for Chinese companies operating in Brazil. Representatives from the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Banco do Brasil, InvestSP, and Chinese companies including CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co Ltd and Shanghai SUS Environment Co Ltd shared insights into regulatory frameworks and market entry strategies.

"Culture is a very important component in our strategy to expand and strengthen our relationship with China," said Augusto Pestana, consul general of Brazil in Shanghai. "Our main idea with events such as today's is to create the platforms and mechanisms for the interaction between public representatives and business people."

Ma Yinghui, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, emphasized Shanghai's role as a key hub for China-Brazil economic ties.

According to Ma, Shanghai's import and export volume with Brazil reached 113 billion yuan ($16.72 billion) in 2025, an increase of 12.3 percent year-on-year.

Kong Fu'an, executive deputy director of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District Administrative Commission, highlighted the area's distinctive blend of efficient logistics, policy support, and innovation resources as a facilitator for companies seeking opportunities in global markets.

Hongqiao's connectivity helps reduce costs and expand market opportunities for enterprises across the Yangtze River Delta and beyond, he said.

Ricardo Manoel Damiani, deputy general manager of Banco do Brasil's Shanghai branch, described the bank's 22-year presence in the city as a bridge for cross-border commerce.

Damiani said the bank aimed to develop a range of financial services to support companies in Brazil and China, adding that Shanghai served as a major hub for bilateral business ties and investment.

The event also featured a cooperation signing ceremony, during which Hongqiao Pinhui signed memorandums of cooperation with Brazil Center, restaurant chain Latina, and MBRF Global Foods Company, focusing on agricultural trade and cultural and culinary cooperation.

Inty Mendoza, chief representative officer at InvestSP's Shanghai office, pointed to sectors attracting growing Chinese investment, noting that "many Chinese brands, such as SAIC, have entered Brazil's new energy vehicle market, providing good-quality and affordable cars for Brazilians."

"The friendship city relationship between Shanghai and Sao Paulo has greatly promoted business exchanges," he added.

A Brazilian cultural and food festival was held alongside the business seminar, featuring bossa nova music performances, specialty food tastings, and a photo exhibition to facilitate people-to-people exchanges among attendees.

Pestana encouraged Chinese tourists to visit Brazil, noting that mutual visa-free travel is now in effect between the two countries. "Brazil and China share the same vision of the world. We have a lot in common," he said. He added that he hoped this growing convergence would lead to greater cultural and educational exchanges and help companies in both countries thrive.

The consul general said nearly 10 Brazilian films are being screened during the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival, which runs from June 12 to 21, while a major exhibition on Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi is scheduled to open in July. He said much had already been done and more was expected in the coming months.