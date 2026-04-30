[City News]

China Eastern Airlines Adds Shanghai to Tbilisi Flights

by shanghaigov
April 30, 2026
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An airplane takes off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo VCG.png

​An airplane takes off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo/VCG]

Direct flights linking Shanghai and Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, are scheduled to begin service on July 15 by China Eastern Airlines, becoming the first route operated by the Shanghai-based carrier between China and Georgia.

The Shanghai-Tbilisi route — a new destination added to China Eastern's network in countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative — plays a pivotal role in the airlines' Eurasian connectivity. It is expected to facilitate economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchange, and tourism between China and Georgia in an efficient and convenient manner.

The Shanghai-Tbilisi flight will depart from Shanghai Pudong International Airport every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and return from Tbilisi later the same day. Tickets for the new direct flights are available for purchase on the official website of China Eastern Airlines, as well as on the airline's app.

Tbilisi, in addition to being the capital of Georgia, is the center of politics, economy, culture, and education of the country. The opening of the Shanghai-Tbilisi route is expected to complement China Eastern's existing networks in Europe and continuously strengthen Shanghai's status as an international aviation hub.

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