China-US Youth Forum Boosts Cross-Cultural Ccollaboration in AI Era

​The China Institute - ECNU Bridging Cultures Center is launched during the "Voices of Future: China-US Youth Education and Cultural Exchange Forum" held at East China Normal University in Shanghai, on April 8. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

A forum spotlighting youth education and cultural exchange between China and the United States was held on April 8 at East China Normal University in Shanghai, promoting mutual understanding and collaboration among younger generations on both sides.

Co-hosted by the university and China Institute of America, the "Voices of Future: China-US Youth Education and Cultural Exchange Forum" saw extensive participation from the two sides and in-depth exploration into topics such as youth education, cross-cultural exchanges, innovation in the artificial intelligence era, youth growth and more.

​Youth from China and the United States engage in discussions at the "Voices of Future: China-US Youth Education and Cultural Exchange Forum" at East China Normal University in Shanghai, on April 8. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Experts at the forum agreed that the world is currently facing diverse global challenges such as AI and sustainable development, which makes the understanding and coordination among youths more critical than ever. And the education and cultural exchange between Chinese and American youth, as the foundation for such mutual understanding, is of important practical significance and far-reaching future value.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of collaboration between East China Normal University and China Institute of America, and the launch of the China Institute — ECNU Bridging Cultures Center.

​Youth from China and the United States engage in discussions at the "Voices of Future: China-US Youth Education and Cultural Exchange Forum" at East China Normal University in Shanghai, on April 8. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Together with the existing ECNU Center at the China Institute, the new center will help establish a Shanghai-New York dual-center coordination mechanism. With joint efforts, the two sides are set to create a Sino-American education and cultural exchange cooperation platform with broad influence and sustainable development, and actively contribute to promoting China-US cultural exchanges.

Also at the forum, youth from the two nations jointly launched an initiative, calling on young people from both sides to become active participants in exchanges, promoters of cooperation, and practitioners of technology for good in the AI era.