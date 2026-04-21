[City News]

Cultural Celebrations Mark 20th Anniversary of Festival Croisements

by shanghaigov
April 21, 2026
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​A media event for the 20th anniversary of the Festival Croisements takes place in Shanghai on April 14, 2026. [Photo/WeChat account: Shanghai Theatre]

As Festival Croisements, an initiative promoting cultural exchange between China and France, marks its 20th anniversary, a diverse array of cultural exchange programs are scheduled to take place in Shanghai and the broader Yangtze River Delta region.

Since its inception two decades ago, the cultural event has grown into the largest foreign art festival in China and one of France's most influential cultural events overseas.

This year, the festival presents more than 40 projects and over 100 events, covering genres such as visual arts, performing arts, film, and literature.

Among them, Dans la mesure de l'impossible, a production based on interviews with humanitarian workers and directed by Portuguese director Tiago Rodrigues, will be staged at the Majestic Theatre in Shanghai's Jing'an district.

Other drama shows include Cyrano de Bergerac at the Shanghai Culture Square and Le Petit Prince at the Majestic Theatre.

Moreover, Shanghai will welcome three world-renowned French orchestras: the Orchestre de Paris, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, and the Orchestre de l'Opera Royal du Chateau de Versailles.

Several French artists will also present solo exhibitions in Shanghai, including architect Jean Nouvel, and artists Mimosa Echard, Eva Nielsen, Katinka Bock, and Jerome Delepine.

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