F1 fan festival concludes, drawing record participation

​A child takes part in a fan event at the Checkered Flag Carnival in Shanghai. [Photo/IC]

The 2026 Checkered Flag Carnival, a flagship fan festival for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, welcomed nearly 925,000 visits over eight days.

From March 8 to 15, the carnival was held at multiple city landmarks — the West Bund in Xuhui district, the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading district, the North Bund International Passenger Center in Hongkou district, and the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort in Baoshan district — offering immersive and diverse racing culture experiences to car enthusiasts and tourists.

At the West Bund, visitors enjoyed race broadcasts, themed exhibitions, and interactive games. The Shanghai International Circuit, where the F1 Chinese Grand Prix was held, focused on promoting racing culture while balancing viewing and participation.

The North Bund International Passenger Center hosted a 24-hour go-kart event. In Baoshan, giant art installations and drone performances drew crowds with spectacular visual displays.

More than 40 interactive and commercial booths were set up at the carnival, attracting over 15 brands, including seven international brands. Sales of cultural and creative products reached 1.27 million yuan ($184,000).

The event's popularity also benefited surrounding commercial areas and regional economies. Foot traffic at the Gate M retail complex in the West Bund increased by 62.7 percent year-on-year.

The Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort and nearby areas attracted 485,000 visits, while the average occupancy rate of middle-to-high-end hotels in Jiading during the three race days reached 96.19 percent, up 4.58 percent year-on-year.