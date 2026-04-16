2026 Shanghai Sailing Open Launches With New Youth Class

The curtain has risen on the 2026 Shanghai Sailing Open at Dishui Lake in Pudong's Lingang area, with athletes from eight countries competing in the three classes of J80, ILCA6 and the new ILCA4 through Sunday.

The star athletes of this year's competition include Poland's seven-time ILCA6 World Champion Marcin Rudawski, Mozambique's two-time Olympian Deizy Nhaquile, current British ILCA6 men's No. 1 and 2023 World Championship bronze medalist Jonathan Emmett, and four-time Canadian national champion Victoria Coady.