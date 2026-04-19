Shanghai in Bloom as Citywide Flower Show Opens
Shanghai is in full bloom, and for the next few weeks the city is shifting away from its glass-and-steel skyline into a mix of gardens, floral installations and temporary outdoor spaces for the 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show.
Running through May 10, the festival spreads across shopping districts, riverfront areas and major parks around the city.
In Huangpu, Xintiandi and Gucheng Park have been turned into a 41-hectare open-air floral site.
On the West Bund in Xuhui, a three-kilometer stretch of the Huangpu River is lined with seasonal flowers, public art and site-specific installations. Bamboo wave structures rise along the river's edge, while sunken gardens and pastel planting sit against old tower-crane frames, a reminder of the area's industrial past.
At TANK Shanghai, cat-and-yarn floral installations have become a regular photo stop for visitors and pet owners. The space also incorporates recycled materials, with planters made from crates, bicycle baskets and plastic bottles.
Across the river in Pudong, Qiantan runs a 2-kilometer flower route, including a 1.5-kilometer hydrangea path and a small sightseeing train moving through the waterfront plantings.
Editor: Shi Jingyun