Yangtze River
Shanghai

2026 Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon Scheduled for April

by Ma Yue
February 9, 2026
Professionals and amateurs will compete in swimming, cycling, and running in Shanghai's Qingpu District during the 2026 Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon.

International elite athletes like Spanish Olympic medalist Javier Gómez Noya and Swiss Julie Derron will compete in the April 18-19 event.

Derron is the defending champion of the women's elite group.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The 2026 Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon will be held on April 18 and 19.

Domestic athletes, like Miao Hao, Feng Jingshuang, and Shanghai athlete Li Qisheng, have also confirmed their participation in the event.

The trails will extend into Suzhou's Wujiang area and meander through the ecological wetlands of Yuandang Lake.

This year, the organizers will enhance the cycling and running routes, making them flatter and smoother to help athletes achieve outstanding performances.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The organizers will improve the cycling and running routes and make them flatter and smoother.

A three-day carnival will be held at Shanghai Grand View Garden during the event, allowing citizens and visitors to experience Qingpu's sporting vitality and distinctive local culture.

The organizers will also launch five themed tourist routes aligned with the competition, enabling participants to explore more of Shanghai and traditional Chinese culture beyond the race.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The event will integrate sports with local culture and tourism.

Editor: Xu Qing

