[Quick News] Canada & UK Visa Free Travel Dates Announced

by Jacob Aldaco
February 15, 2026
If your group chats have been asking "wait, is this real yet?"...yes, it's real, and it now has a start date.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, China will roll out a unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from Canada and the United Kingdom starting February 17, 2026.

What it means

If you're holding an ordinary passport from either country, you can enter visa-free for up to 30 days for:

• business

• tourism / sightseeing

• visiting relatives or friends

• exchange visits

• transit

How long will it last?

The policy is set to run through December 31, 2026.

The practical bit (because there's always a practical bit)

"Visa-free" doesn't mean "rules-free." Expect the usual border basics: a valid passport, an onward ticket if you're transiting, and whatever documentation fits your reason for travel. Airlines can be picky, and entry decisions are still made at the border.

And for anyone in Shanghai already planning their "welcome-to-town" itinerary for visiting friends: yes, this is the kind of announcement that turns maybe next year into... no more excuses, book your flight now.

Let's hope that our American brothers and sisters will get to enjoy this sometime soon as well. Speaking as one... I relish the thought than any of my country men/women can experience what "China safe" feels like.

Every Shanghai-expat looks at this photo, and is glad Starmer didn't miss this part of China.

A hearty welcome to Mark Carney as well... though... next time... stop by the Pearl of the Orient.

Editor: Zhu Ying

