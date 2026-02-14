Celebrate Year of the Horse with Star-Studded Galas and Citywide Cultural Activities
Shanghai will come alive during the Spring Festival holiday with the Spring Festival Gala and a range of cultural events that will create unforgettable Chinese New Year memories.
Dragon TV will air the city's highly anticipated Spring Festival Gala at 7:30 pm on Lunar New Year's Day (February 17), featuring a star-studded lineup and a variety of performances.
Chen Chusheng, Jordan Chan, and Jam Hsiao will perform with youth girl groups Gen1es and SNH48. A host of comedians and stand-up artists will keep the crowd and the city entertained.
Citywide holiday spirit extends beyond the gala. Venues will host dramas, ballets, puppet shows, and comedies, combining classics and new ideas.
Some of them will invite members from the audience on the stage to experience the captivating world of performing arts.
New elements have been introduced to popular cultural tourism residency shows to create a more vibrant festive atmosphere. Highlights include "Era–Spirit of Shanghai," "Monkey King: Three Fights Against the White Bone Demon," and "The Deer and the Cauldron," all offering new holiday experiences.
From February 6 to 27, the Oriental Pearl TV Tower will host "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Spring Garden." On February 21, it will organize a tower-climbing event to celebrate the season.
Music fans can expect performances by Cyndi Wang, Han Hong, and Rene Liu at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Oriental Land will celebrate the Chinese New Year with traditional Chinese arts, intangible cultural heritage, and pet activities.
As this year's Spring Festival holiday coincides with the 2026 Winter Olympics, sports fans can dive into inspiring stories from both on and off the ice through columns airing on Dragon TV, Knews, and ShanghaiEye.
For tickets to the performances and events, visit major ticketing platforms such as Damai, Maoyan, and Taopiaopiao.
Editor: Zhu Ying