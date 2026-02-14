Celebrate Year of the Horse with Star-Studded Galas and Citywide Cultural Activities

Shanghai will come alive during the Spring Festival holiday with the Spring Festival Gala and a range of cultural events that will create unforgettable Chinese New Year memories.

Dragon TV will air the city's highly anticipated Spring Festival Gala at 7:30 pm on Lunar New Year's Day (February 17), featuring a star-studded lineup and a variety of performances.

Chen Chusheng, Jordan Chan, and Jam Hsiao will perform with youth girl groups Gen1es and SNH48. A host of comedians and stand-up artists will keep the crowd and the city entertained.

Citywide holiday spirit extends beyond the gala. Venues will host dramas, ballets, puppet shows, and comedies, combining classics and new ideas.

Some of them will invite members from the audience on the stage to experience the captivating world of performing arts.