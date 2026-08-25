AI Micro-Dramas Creative Contest Opens in Xuhui

An international AI-powered short video contest opened in Xuhui District on August 21, inviting creators from worldwide to produce micro-dramas that showcase Shanghai's charm within a 100-hour creation window.

Themed "City Love Letter, Create the Future," the 2026 Shanghai 100-hour AI Micro-Dramas Creative Challenge aims to deepen integration between artificial intelligence (AI) technology and film and television production while nurturing young talent for the city's booming digital culture sector.

The challenge is open to all AI creation teams and individuals worldwide, and the organizers will choose 15 teams or individuals to advance to the final round.

Participants will participate in a pre-competition bootcamp that includes tours of Xuhui sites, skill-building workshops, and industry networking sessions before the intensive production phase.

Dedicated workspaces with professional equipment will be available during creation. A panel of film and AI experts will provide guidance on both artistic and technical aspects.

Entrants are encouraged to develop stories under five broad themes, including haipai (Shanghai-style) culture, urban narratives, Xuhui's features, metropolitan dreams and social transformation.

Winners will receive cash, computing credits, and access to Xuhui's OPC (One-Person Company) community.

Xuhui-focused tourism and culture ideas and works with strong overseas distribution potential will be recognized with special awards.

Excellent creators will be added to an official talent pool for promotion and industry exchanges.

Applications run through September 8. Contestants must submit concept proposals, outlines for five-to-ten-episode micro-dramas, creation resumes and samples of past AIGC (AI-Generated Content) work to the official email: 100AIShorts@cityloveletter.com.

The 15 finalists will be announced in mid-September. The 100-hour creation session is scheduled between September 21 and 25, with winners to be announced on September 26.

Xuhui is the birthplace of haipai culture and a hub for top-tier AI industries, with an industrial scale reaching the 100 billion yuan (US$14.87 billion) level, offering a rich source of inspiration for creators.

In May, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism announced several actions to boost the growth of AI-powered micro-dramas in Shanghai.

The policy aims to improve the industry by enhancing technology use, producing high-quality content, and exporting short dramas abroad, while also supporting the development of the OPC community and helping talent.

This year, Shanghai studios have released over 10,000 AI-generated micro-dramas online.