Art, Culture and Feast at 'Premier Hongqiao' Summer Carnival

Credit: Ti Gong

Changning District launched the 2026 "Premier Hongqiao" Summer Carnival this week, featuring more than 50 cultural events, live performances and food experiences running through August. The festival opened with a pop-up show at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Monday, turning the transport hub into a temporary stage for a mix of dance and visual arts.

Credit: Hu Min / Shanghai Daily

The program featured a mix of Chinese folk songs, contemporary ballet, Shanghai-style dance and street dance. During an art session, Italian artist Daniel worked with travelers to create a large-scale painting inspired by the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Credit: Ti Gong

This year's festival aims to boost Shanghai's nighttime economy, with activities linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A five-day craft beer festival at New Hongqiao Central Garden from July 22 to 26 will combine live music, food and social activities, featuring more than 15 craft beer brands from Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and China.

The Hongqiao Art Center and the Shanghai International Dance Center will stage dramas and ballet shows at night, while the Liu Haisu Art Museum will host curated guided tours to engage visitors with contemporary interpretations of traditional handcrafts. Shanghai Zoo will launch summer night adventures. There will be 106 sessions this year, including night‑owl zoowalk, night tours and summer forest observation classes. Five micro-routes, including Suzhou Creek walks and double-decker bus city sightseeing trips, will be organized, while Changning Library offers stamp-collection tours and magic night activities.

An exhibition showcasing restoration achievements of modern buildings of the former St John's University will open on Thursday at the Changning campus of East China University of Political Science and Law, running through August 18. The architecture has witnessed the development of modern Chinese higher education and boasts profound urban cultural heritage.