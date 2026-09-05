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'Autumn IS' Drama Season Brings 11 Global Works, with 10 Shanghai Debuts

by Ma Yue
September 5, 2026
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Theater YOUNG's "Autumn IS" International Drama Season is bringing together 11 international stage works. Ten of them will be making their Shanghai debuts.

Among them, three works presented by Germany's Schaubühne Berlin, Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus, and Die Strotter have been selected for the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

'Autumn IS' Drama Season Brings 11 Global Works, with 10 Shanghai Debuts
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Three works featured in the "Autumn IS" International Drama Season have been selected for the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

The Drama Season will open with Hong Kong director Edward Lam's musical "I Miss You, I Miss You Very Much" on September 24. It will also be the musical's premiere on the Chinese mainland.

Schaubühne Berlin will present "The Marriage of Maria Braun." Directed by the theater's artistic director Thomas Ostermeier, the work is adapted from Rainer Werner Fassbinder's film of the same name, reflecting the reconstruction, desires, and illusions of post-war West German society through the life journey of a woman.

'Autumn IS' Drama Season Brings 11 Global Works, with 10 Shanghai Debuts
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Drama Season will open with Hong Kong director Edward Lam's musical "I Miss You, I Miss You Very Much."

Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus' "Dorian," directed by the late American contemporary theater master Robert Wilson, stars German actor Christian Friedel. This is also the Asian premiere of the play.

Another stage work inspired by Oscar Wilde's Dorian Gray, "Creation (Pictures for Dorian)," will be presented by German troupe Die Strotter. The show turns the stage into a mirror maze using live video and improvisational techniques.

'Autumn IS' Drama Season Brings 11 Global Works, with 10 Shanghai Debuts
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Berliner Ensemble's "Sarah"

"Authentic" by Poland's JK Theater Opole, and Berliner Ensemble's "Sarah" will also be featured in the Drama Season.

Theater YOUNG also announced its autumn-winter performance season. Over 30 stage productions in nearly 100 performances will be presented through February, 2027.

Those interested can follow the theater's official WeChat account "THEATREYOUNG" for more information.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Shanghai International Arts Festival#Wechat#Oscar#Shanghai
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