Beat the Summer Crowd: 6 Shanghai Venues Open on Mondays

The summer vacation is in full swing, but most museums and galleries in Shanghai stay closed on Mondays for maintenance. Not to worry! We've rounded up top local cultural spots that stay open every Monday for off-peak visits, packed with blockbuster exhibitions and special summer activities. Save this guide for your next cultural getaway!

Museum of Art Pudong 浦东美术馆 Beyond its fifth-anniversary celebrations, the museum is currently hosting four major exhibitions simultaneously. They are: "Giorgio Morandi: A Soliloquy – the largest Morandi retrospective of the 21st century;" "Jean Nouvel: If There Were No Artists," "There Would Be No Architecture; Mapu Art Awards: Opening the Gate of Time – Finalists Exhibition;" and "Carolina Caycedo: Whale's Tribute." With tickets starting at just 80 yuan (US$11.82), visitors can enjoy all four exhibitions, making it an outstanding value.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go: Time:10am-9pm daily (last entry 8pm) Ticket: Starting at 80 yuan (covers all exhibitions; book online in advance) Address: 2777 Binjiang Avenue 滨江大道2777号

Jiushi Art Museum (No. 1 The Bund New Venue) 上海久事美术馆(外滩1号新馆) This summer, head to Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum on the Bund. Open every Monday, with Summer Art Nights through August 24 featuring two exhibitions, late-night opening, exclusive programs, and special merchandise.

Credit: Ti Gong

Two standout shows run simultaneously: (1) Featuring 50 exquisite monochrome-glazed porcelains from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1912), Worlds Within a Glaze explores the Chinese art of appreciating color through the timeless elegance of monochrome ceramics. Date: Through February 14, 2027 Ticket: Free

Credit: Ti Gong

(2) GLASSTRESS: The Flowing Carnival of Venice features contemporary artists from 19 countries, redefining glass as a medium for contemporary art. Inspired by the Venetian Carnival, the exhibition explores themes of identity and cultural exchange through masks, costumes, and immersive light installations. Date: Through October 18 Ticket: 78 yuan

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go: Time: 10am-6pm daily (last entry 5:30); Friday & Saturday extended till 9pm for summer nights (night sessions run through August 23) Address: 1 Zhongshan Road E1 中山东一路1号

Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆 Located in Shanghai Tower, Guanfu Museum features four permanent galleries dedicated to ceramics, goldware, Buddhist sculptures, and cross-cultural collections. Home to over 1,000 exquisite antiques, it offers a unique blend of panoramic city views and timeless treasures – perfect for those who enjoy ancient artifacts and a quiet museum experience.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go: Time: Monday 10am-5pm (last ticket sale 4pm); Tuesday-Sunday 10am-6pm (last ticket sale 5pm) Ticket: 100 yuan full price, 88 yuan discounted online (book one day ahead recommended) Venue: 37F, Shanghai Tower 上海中心大厦37层 Address: 501 Yincheng Road M. 银城中路501号

Shanghai Museum of Glass 上海玻璃博物馆 Make the most of summer at the Shanghai Museum of Glass! Open daily through August 31, including Mondays, with Saturday Night extended hours until 9pm. Don't miss the Monday Special – just 66 yuan for access to the entire museum (including the main museum, the children's museum, the maze, and the contemporary art museum).

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go: Time: 10am-6pm (last entry 5pm) Address: 685 Changjiang Road W. 长江西路685号

Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the CPC 中共一大纪念馆、中共一大会址 Open every day through August 31, including Mondays, the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the CPC welcomes visitors all summer long. Explore the permanent exhibition tracing the founding of the Communist Party of China through more than 1,000 precious artifacts and immersive displays. Free guided tours are available daily at 9:30am, 10:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm and 4pm, offering deeper insights into the stories behind the exhibits.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go: Time: 9am-5pm (last entry 4:30pm) Address: 374 Huangpi Road S. 黄陂南路374号 Ticket: Free, no reservation needed

Shanghai Museum East 上海博物馆东馆 Open every Monday, the Shanghai Museum East features six above-ground floors, two underground levels, and 20 galleries showcasing everything from ancient bronzes and sculptures to Chinese paintings and calligraphy. "Dawn of the First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archeological Treasures" brings together 510 precious artifacts from 14 museums and archeological institutions. Through four themed sections, the exhibition traces the Qin state's remarkable journey from a frontier tribe to the unifier of China.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go: Time: 10am-6pm (last entry 5pm) Address: 1952 Century Avenue 世纪大道1952号 Ticket: Free, no reservation needed

Credit: Ti Gong