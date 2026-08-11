Viral Jia Bing Dinner Clip Fuels Privacy And Trust Debate in China

A leaked short video apparently showing famous Chinese actor Jia Bing using coarse language at a private dinner has prompted a debate that focused less on his words than on the alleged covert recording and release of a closed-door conversation. Jiefang Daily reported that the gathering took place in a private room at a restaurant and involved Jia and longtime friends. It said an acquaintance secretly recorded the dinner and later posted a selectively edited clip online. The identity of the person who filmed or uploaded the video and the full context of the recording could not be independently verified. The report said many commenters criticized the filming and circulation of the clip rather than Jia's language. No public response from Jia or his representatives was found at the time of publication.

Shanghai-based lawyer Li Zhenwu said public figures do not surrender their basic need for private space simply because their work attracts attention. His view is consistent with China's Civil Code, which protects private life, private activities and private information from intrusion or disclosure without consent. The legal boundary does not depend only on whether a restaurant is open to the public. In a previously published consumer case, the Supreme People's Court said activities inside a restaurant's private room could be private and that releasing surveillance footage from the room without permission infringed the diners' privacy rights.