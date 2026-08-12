Rain Can't Dampen Enthusiasm for Shanghai Book Fair

Despite the heavy rain, the public's enthusiasm for the opening of the Shanghai Book Fair remained high. This reading carnival is taking place across the city through August 18. At the Shanghai Exhibition Center, crowds of visitors poured in on the very first day.

Credit: Imaginechina

The Guangdong Publishing Group and the Heilongjiang Publishing Group are participating for the first time this year, contributing to a total of 21 publishing groups and 380 publishing institutions at this year's fair. A variety of book signings and lectures will take place, featuring prominent authors such as Mo Yan, Liang Xiaosheng, Li Jingze, Xu Zechen, and Ma Boyong. One highlighted lecture, titled "Understanding the AI Around Us," will connect experts from fields like economics, history, law, urban development, and artificial intelligence directly with readers.

Credit: Imaginechina