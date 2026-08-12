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Rain Can't Dampen Enthusiasm for Shanghai Book Fair

by Ma Yue
August 12, 2026
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Despite the heavy rain, the public's enthusiasm for the opening of the Shanghai Book Fair remained high.

This reading carnival is taking place across the city through August 18. At the Shanghai Exhibition Center, crowds of visitors poured in on the very first day.

Rain Can't Dampen Enthusiasm for Shanghai Book Fair
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: The 2026 Shanghai Book Fair opened today.

The Guangdong Publishing Group and the Heilongjiang Publishing Group are participating for the first time this year, contributing to a total of 21 publishing groups and 380 publishing institutions at this year's fair.

A variety of book signings and lectures will take place, featuring prominent authors such as Mo Yan, Liang Xiaosheng, Li Jingze, Xu Zechen, and Ma Boyong.

One highlighted lecture, titled "Understanding the AI Around Us," will connect experts from fields like economics, history, law, urban development, and artificial intelligence directly with readers.

Rain Can't Dampen Enthusiasm for Shanghai Book Fair
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Crowds of visitors poured in on the first day of the Shanghai Book Fair.

The Shanghai International Literary Week Forum is currently underway, featuring prominent literary figures such as Lautaro Bolaño, the son of renowned Chilean author Roberto Bolaño, and British writer Jeanette Winterson, who discussed Laozi's "Tao Te Ching."

Amid the vibrant atmosphere of the book fair, the enthusiasm for reading among Shanghai citizens is supported by impressive statistics: in 2025, the city achieved a comprehensive reading rate of 96.9 percent, with an average of 11.49 books read per person. Additionally, 13.59 percent of residents reported having read more than 20 books.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Shanghai Exhibition Center#Shanghai
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