Big Guide to This National Day Holiday (Part I): Exhibitions, Communities and Festivals

With the National Day holiday approaching, Shanghai is gearing up for a bustling autumn of culture and leisure. Museums, historic neighborhoods, parks, and waterfront areas across the city will host exhibitions, festivals, carnivals, and cultural fairs. This is Part I of our two-part National Day guide. We've rounded up 19 holiday activities for art and history lovers, festival-goers, and urban explorers. Part II will spotlight indoor and outdoor performances and firework shows.

Exhibitions

1. "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" "世界树之巅:美洲古代文明大展" The "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" exhibition takes you across the Americas. About 3,000 artifacts from Mexico, Peru, and other parts of the Americas will introduce visitors to the Olmec, Maya, Aztec, Inca, and other civilizations. It is one of Shanghai's most extensive exhibitions of ancient American civilizations, making it ideal for international history buffs.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through November 14, 2027 Time: Tue–Sun, 9am–5pm (Last entry 4pm); Closed Mondays except public holidays. Venue: Shanghai Museum 上海博物馆 Address: 201 Renmin Avenue 人民大道201号 Ticket: From 74 yuan for discounted tickets; full-price tickets from 148 yuan. Advance real-name reservation required.

2. "A Home of Nobility: Aesthetics and Cultivation of Life in the Mawangdui Han Tombs" "千金之家–马王堆汉墓的生活美学及养成" Step into the world of Western Han aristocracy more than 2,000 years ago. This massive display features hundreds of silk fabrics, lacquerware, and manuscripts from the Mawangdui Han Tombs. A rare T-shaped silk painting from Tomb No. 3 is on display until October 7. The exhibition also features ancient Chinese handicrafts, ceremonies, medicine, and life-and-universe philosophies.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 7 Regular Hours: Tue-Sun, 10am-6pm (Last entry 5pm); Closed Mondays. National Day Holiday (Oct 1–7): Oct 1-4 (Thu-Sun): 10am–6pm (Last entry 5pm) Oct 5-7 (Mon-Wed): 10am–9pm (Last entry 8:30pm) Venue: China Art Museum 中华艺术宫 Address: 205 Shangnan Road 上南路205号 Ticket: Full-price 98 yuan; concession 68 yuan; child 9.9 yuan; 1-hour guided tour 108 yuan (admission not included); admission + guided tour package 178 yuan

3. "Imperial Colors: Court Costume of the Qing Dynasty from the Palace Museum" "国采–故宫藏清代帝后服饰展" This exhibition features Qing Dynasty garments, jewelry, and accessories, with 90 percent of them presented outside Beijing for the first time. Over 30 percent are being displayed to the public for the first time. Anyone interested in classic Chinese aesthetics should visit the exhibition to admire imperial fashion's craftsmanship, hues, and other details.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 7 Time: Tue-Sun, 9am-5pm (Last entry 4:15pm); Closed Mondays except public holidays. Venue: World Expo Museum 世博会博物馆 Address: 818 Mengzi Road 蒙自路 818 号 Ticket: Full price 88 yuan; duo ticket 138 yuan; concession 68 yuan; child ticket 9.9 yuan

4. "Qing Elegance: Cultural Relics from the Kangxi, Yongzheng and Qianlong Reigns" "清韵–康雍乾时期文物特展" Minhang Museum is displaying over 120 artifacts from the reigns of Kangxi, Yongzheng, and Qianlong. In addition to broad imperial history, the show examines court traditions and characters. The collection includes a variety of items and shows Qing Dynasty aesthetics and daily life. Admission is free, making this an easy addition to a holiday museum day.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 25 Time: Tue-Sun, 9:30am-4:30pm (Last entry 4pm); Closed Mondays except public holidays. Venue: Minhang Museum 闵行博物馆 Address: 1538 Xinzhen Road 新镇路1538号 Ticket: Free admission

5. "Giorgio Morandi: Solo" "乔治·莫兰迪:独白" For something quieter and more atmospheric, visit the Museum of Art Pudong's Giorgio Morandi exhibition. The museum asserts that this is the largest solo Morandi display of the century. Morandi's serene still lives and soft color palette provide a striking contrast to the bustling streets of Shanghai. Additionally, it's a wonderful opportunity to take in the views along the Pudong waterfront.

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If you go Dates: Through October 28 Time: 10am-9pm (Last entry 8pm) Venue: Museum of Art Pudong 浦东美术馆 Address: 2777 Binjiang Avenue 滨江大道2777号 Ticket: Full-day 100 yuan (weekdays), 150 yuan (weekends & holidays); evening (after 5pm) 80 yuan (weekdays), 120 yuan (weekends); concession 80 yuan/120 yuan (full-day), 60 yuan/90 yuan (evening); free for children ≤6 years old or ≤1.2 m tall

6. "Agatha Christie: An Exhibition of Mystery" "谜案永不落幕:阿加莎·克里斯蒂" 主题展 This exhibition honors Agatha Christie and detective literature, featuring a rare 1959 typescript of Cat Among the Pigeons. Visitors can explore Christie's works and their stage and screen adaptations, learn about detective fiction, and experience recreated scenes from classic mysteries. A dining car reconstruction inspired by Murder on the Orient Express adds an immersive element.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 15 Regular Hours: Tue-Sun, 9am-9pm (Last entry 8:30pm); Closed Mondays. National Day Holiday (Oct 1-7): Oct 1-3 (Thu-Sat) & Oct 5 (Mon): 9am-5pm (Last entry 4:30pm) Oct 4 (Sun), Oct 6 (Tue) & Oct 7 (Wed): 9am-9pm (Last entry 8:30pm) Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院 Address: 158 Caoxi Road N. 漕溪北路 158 号 Ticket: Free

7. "Khara-Khoto Ruins: Immersive Cultural Relics Exhibition" 《永不消失的黑水城》沉浸式文博大展 Explore the old Silk Road from downtown Shanghai. This interactive installation explores Khara-Khoto, an ancient city on northwestern China's trading routes. Ancient literature, Buddhist art, Xixia artifacts, and digital replications of a grotto and the lost city are highlights. A 180-degree immersive dome and a recreated ancient market bring history to life.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 7 Time: 10am-6pm (Last entry 5pm) Venue: ALIGHT ROOM, Lafayette Cultural & Art Center 拉法耶文化艺术中心 Address: 323 Fuxing Road M. 复兴中路323号 Ticket: Adult 98 yuan; early bird adult 29.9 yuan; child 19.9 yuan; concession 68 yuan

8. "Shanghai-Hamburg: A Tale of Two Cities" "万里相会 海陆同邻 –上海·汉堡双城记" 展览 "Shanghai-Hamburg: A Tale of Two Cities" examines 40 years of friendship between the two cities through rare objects, historical documents, and interactive displays. The show covers trade, industry, culture, transportation, and daily life.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 18 Time: Tue-Sun, 9am-5pm (Last entry 4pm); Closed on Mondays except public holidays. Venue: Shanghai History Museum 上海历史博物馆 Address: 325 Nanjing Road W. 南京西路325号 Ticket: Free

Communities and festivals

9. POPOME · Chinese Animation Light & Shadow Night 泡泡米・国漫光影奇妙夜 Enjoy Chinese animation-themed light shows, performances at Tiangong Theater, and IP character parades at night. The event brings popular Chinese animation characters to life at night for families and kids.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 6, weekends and National Day holiday evenings Venue: Shanghai Animation Film Studio POPOME Kids' Playground, Shanghai Global Harbor 上美影泡泡米益智乐园(上海环球港) Address: 3300 Zhongshan Road N. 中山北路3300号 Ticket: Night ticket required. Reserve your evening session through the mini program.

10. 2026 Shanghai Confucius Culture Festival 2026年上海孔子文化节 The festival examines Jiading's rich cultural past through a theatrical experience connecting Huilongtan Park, Jiading Confucius Temple, and Zhouqiao Scenic Area under the theme "When a Thousand Years of Ritual and Music Meet Modern City Life." The program also features traditional culture, local life, international cultural exchange and special markets.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 23 Venue: Jiading Confucius Temple 嘉定孔庙 Ticket: Free

11. Grand Yuyuan · Intangible Cultural Heritage Music Season 非遗大豫园音乐季 The Yuyuan Garden's inaugural annual intangible cultural heritage music season will feature traditional Chinese opera, folk music, and international acts from September 19 to November 15. BFC's outdoor stage and Yuyuan's Jiuqu Bridge lakeside stage will debut on opening night. Kunqu Opera, Peking Opera, Huangmei Opera, and Qin Opera will be performed on the moonlit shoreline set to traditional music.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through November 15 Venue: Grand Yuyuan area, including Yuyuan Tourist Mart and BFC The Bund Financial Center 大豫园(豫园商城及BFC外滩金融中心) Ticket: Free

12. Shanghai Qipao Fashion Season 上海旗袍风尚季 Shanghai Film Park blends local style, intangible cultural heritage, and new Chinese trends in qipao culture. Day-to-night experiences, immersive settings, crossover performances, and light shows will revitalize qipao culture.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 25 Time: During the event period: Park opens daily at 8:30am and closes at 10pm (Night session entry: from 3:30pm, last entry: 8:30pm). Please Note: Daytime performances will be held only from Oct 1 to Oct 7. On all other days, daytime visitors may only tour the park and take photos. No performances or entertainment activities will be available. Venue: Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园 Address: 211 Cheting Highway 车亭公路211号 Ticket: 80 yuan.

13. 2026 Shanghai Guyi Garden Intangible Cultural Heritage Month 2026年上海古猗园非遗文化月 Shanghai Guyi Garden's Intangible Cultural Heritage Month showcases Chinese culture. Classical gardens, light displays, and contemporary Chinese style are featured in cultural exhibitions, immersive cultural events, and interactive light experiences. Enjoy intangible cultural assets and traditional culture against the garden's autumn setting.

Date: Through October 25 Venue: Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园 Address: 218 Huyi Highway 沪宜公路218号 Ticket: For details, please check the announcement of "Shanghai Guyi Garden"

14. North Bund Urban Beach Carnival 北外滩城市沙滩嘉年华 The North Bund's real-sand beach and tennis-inspired surroundings make it a great urban beach vacation. DJ sets, live music, leisure sports, and more make the holiday waterfront experience vibrant.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: October 1–14 Venue: North Bund waterfront 北外滩滨江 Ticket: Some activities and experiences require tickets. For details, please check the announcement of "North Bund International Passenger Transport Center."

15. Shanhai Wanxiu Festival 山海万秀节 Experience immersive entertainment at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, where over 100 traditional-style acts will be held throughout the day. Nearly 300 NPCs bring interactive stories, games, and challenges to life in over 50 themed areas, producing unexpected interactions. Play interactive games to earn "silver notes" and redeem them for rewards.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 6 Venue: Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园 Ticket: Tickets required. For details, call 021-50606666 or check the announcement from "Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park."

16. 2026 Nanxiang Guochao Culture Festival 2026年南翔国潮大会 Experience a modern take on traditional Chinese culture at Nanxiang Ancient Town, with Shanghai Guyi Garden serving as another key venue. The festival features four themed sections covering visual displays, traditional-style performances, interactive experiences and cultural industries.

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If you go Date: September 30-October 8 Venue: Nanxiang Ancient Town and Shanghai Guyi Garden 南翔古镇、上海古猗园 Ticket: Free

17. Autumn Animal Adventure at Shanghai Wild Animal Park 萌兽奇遇·秋日森友会 Hop on a sightseeing vehicle and explore the park's drive-through area, where you can spot animals roaming through the autumn scenery. Get up close with ring-tailed lemurs and orangutans, meet kangaroo "Gangzi" and spider monkey "Doudou," and discover more about wildlife through animal enrichment displays and educational talks. Panda birthday celebrations are also part of the fun.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through November 30 Venue: Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园 Address: 178 Nanliu Highway 南六公路178号 Ticket: Two-Person Full-Day Ticket: 380 yuan; Two-Person Night Session Ticket: 320 yuan

18. Heritage Now Festival at Panlong Tiandi 蟠龙天地·新焺游园 Welcome to the Heritage Now Festival at Panlong Tiandi! Visitors can enjoy lantern viewing, traditional music, food feasts, market stalls, and interactive activities. Co-created with artist Wen Qiuwen, the highlight is the light art installation "Xingmao Si." It includes a 5-meter giant rabbit lantern and 50 star lights forming a stunning earthly star river. Visitors can join fun games like catching stars and osmanthus picking.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: Through October 18 Venue: Panlong Tiandi 蟠龙天地 Address: No. 8, Lane 123, Panding Road 蟠鼎路123弄8号 Ticket: Free

19. Golden Autumn Fun Carnival at Changxing Island Country Park 金秋拾光·潮玩嘉年华 Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Changxing Island Country Park with a festive carnival combining popular IPs, fun sports and nighttime market experiences. Follow a specially designed park route, explore orange-themed installations and enjoy the autumn atmosphere and lively nights on the island.

Credit: Ti Gong

If you go Date: October 1-7 Venue: Changxing Island Country Park 上海长兴岛郊野公园 Ticket: For details, check the announcement of "Changxing Island Country Park"