Carrier Highlights Its Environmental Awareness With Latest Toshiba AC Model

Carrier's latest central air conditioning model, the Toshiba MiNi SMMS T Ultra Lanjing Series, was launched on Earth Day, which falls on April 22. This flagship model showcases its key advantages, including energy efficiency, environmental protection and intelligent features. It also underscores Toshiba HVAC's commitment to climate and environmental stewardship, highlighting its active role as a leading brand in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry. As an official promotional partner of National Geographic Earth Month 2026, Toshiba HVAC used the product launch event to encourage the public to view our planet from a new perspective.

Credit: Ti Gong

The product launch event showcased new features, technology upgrades and energy efficiency benefits of the flagship series under the theme of " Larger, Quieter, Saves More." An exhibition area featuring National Geographic photographs was set up at the launch venue at the Hongqiao International Exhibition Hub.

Credit: Ti Gong