Cool Feast for Vacationers as Qingpu Launches Summer Tourism Campaign

Credit: Ti Gong

If you are looking for a leisure summer destination which offers a short respite from the urban treadmill, Qingpu District has something to offer. The suburban Shanghai district launched its 2026 summer tourism campaign on Tuesday, promising a cool feast for vacationers to beat the heat. Panlong Xintiandi in Xujing Town will host a lotus‑themed night festival from June 18 to August 30. Visitors can enjoy light shows, themed parades and river concerts. A 1,000‑square‑meter water‑play zone, forest stream trails and a themed water park will open to the public. Kayaking tours across lotus ponds serve as a unique highlight.

At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the 2026 NECC Beer Carnival will run between June 24 and 28, entertaining ale lovers with hundreds of global craft beers, ranging from non‑alcoholic white beer to spirits.

Football fans can watch FIFA World Cup matches on‑site. Live band performances, light shows, robot displays, open‑air movie areas, markets and food stalls are part of the carnival until late night.

Credit: Ti Gong

From June 19 to 21, Zhujiajiao Ancient Town will hold a Han‑style night carnival. Tourists wearing Hanfu (traditional Han clothing) will cruise along waterways on festooned boats across Fangsheng Bridge, known as Shanghai's No. 1 stone arch bridge, and experience centuries‑old Jiangnan watertown culture. Jiangnan refers to regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Starting from July 8, Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) will launch immersive "A Dream of Red Mansions" tours, featuring scenes from the Chinese classic and traditional Chinese garden aesthetics with professional guides.

Credit: Ti Gong

Jinze Summer Season runs at Jinze Town from June to August, featuring the lotus season and the Jinze Water Town Music Festival. In July, lotus ponds in Lianhu Village reach full bloom. The monthlong lotus-viewing season features performances, bazaars, summer banquets, lotus art exhibitions and intangible cultural heritage handcraft experiences. Cenbu Village, known as Shanghai's Little Amazon, enters the firefly season. It is the only spot in Shanghai with two firefly species. Packages combining water sports and firefly sightseeing have been launched. An outdoor waterside concert in Jinze closes out the whole season on August 22. It mixes live music, natural scenery and market stalls.