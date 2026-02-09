Dance Center Celebrates 10th Birthday with New Performance Season

The Shanghai International Dance Center celebrates its 10th anniversary by announcing a new performance season, featuring both new works and the return of beloved classics. From March 20 to 22, the Shanghai Dance Theater's original work "Azure After The Rain" will kick off the new season. It will be followed by the Shanghai Ballet's original production "Lily" from March 27 to 29.

Classic dance works by the two troupes such as "The Eternal Wave", "Crested Ibis", and "The Nutcracker" will also return to the stage through the rest of the year. On the international front, Hofesh Shechter's "Theatre of Dreams" will meet Shanghai audiences again from May 1 to 3. Antonio Najarro, former artistic director of the Spanish National Ballet, will redefine Flamenco aesthetics with "Querencia".

Credit: Ti Gong

The Canadian choreographic prodigy Crystal Pite will make a Shanghai debut with her company Kidd Pivot, presenting the Olivier Award-winning work "Assembly Hall". The Belgian master choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's "Exit Above" and her classic piece "Rosas danst Rosas" will revisit the monument of minimalism. "He Who Falls" by globally acclaimed "poet of mechanics" Yoann Bourgeois will present an endless poem of motion within a confined space.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Akram Khan Company's farewell production "Thikra: Night of Remember," along with "Under The Stars of Paris," a gala featuring star dancers from the Paris Opera Ballet, are among the highly anticipated performances for dance enthusiasts. The performance season also includes the three-week "Borderless Dance Festival," which brings together cutting-edge works from Belgium, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Youth Incubation unit will continue to provide a stage for emerging choreographic talent.

Credit: Ti Gong