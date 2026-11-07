Dior Showcases Creativity And Sustainability AT 2026 CIIE

At the 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Dior brings its world of fashion and beauty to the LVMH pavilion. Spanning couture, leather goods and beauty, the showcase offers a glimpse into the House's creative universe, where French heritage, exceptional savoir-faire and a forward-looking vision meet in Shanghai's cosmopolitan setting. The CIIE also provides a platform for Dior to engage with China's rich cultural heritage and evolving luxury market, bringing its distinctive French identity into conversation with the tastes and perspectives of Chinese consumers.

For Dior, heritage is never about standing still. Its signature codes are continually reinterpreted by each artistic and creative director, who brings a fresh perspective to the House's visual language. Tradition becomes a starting point for experimentation, allowing familiar signatures to take on new forms. The Bar suit, conceived in 1947 by Christian Dior for his first collection, is one such symbol. Its fitted jacket and pleated skirt define the New Look silhouette, the proportions of which revolutionized the sartorial conventions of the era.

Nearly 80 years later, Jonathan Anderson offers a vibrant reinterpretation of it in his second haute couture show for Dior. Georgette and organza bring lightness to volumes while sequin embroidery catches the light. The precision of the construction meets the suppleness of the fabrics in the "movement of life," as the founding couturier put it.

This virtuosity also runs through leather goods. The Dior Cigale bag draws on the architectural lines of a dress created by Christian Dior in 1952, which Jonathan Anderson describes as his "favorite dress in the entire history of fashion." On the occasion of his collaboration with the American artist Lynda Benglis, the creative director imbues it with a sculptural quality. Its metallic leather, folded into the shape of a bow – one of the House's signature motifs – creates shifting reliefs that dance with the light.

The iconic Lady Dior, meanwhile, is adorned with green four-leaf clovers, evoking Jonathan Anderson's native Ireland and one of Monsieur Dior's beloved talismans. A charming ladybird, another emblem of good fortune, is featured on this centerpiece.

From couture to beauty products, inspirations echo one another. Imagined by Perfume Creation Director Francis Kurkdjian the fragrances celebrate the heritage of the House.

J'adore Intense bottle offers the timeless curves of its iconic figure 8 silhouette, a shape that has stood the test of time, and accentuates the essentials: the fragrance. Les Récoltes Majeures honors Le Muguet, La Rose and Le Jasmin, featuring fine leather floral caps and modern designs crafted with savoir-faire.

Beyond their aesthetics, these creations invite us to rethink their usage. With its refillable bath and body care ritual range, La Collection Privée encourages us to keep containers and extend their lifespan. Created by Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup Peter Philips, the Dior Addict and Dior Forever Cushion collections are dressed in cases adorned with bows, flowers and delicate details inspired by the Ateliers. Nature plays an essential role in Dior's imagination. Flowers and gardens shape the House's vision, acting as a guiding thread. With Dior Prestige La Crème, the rose so dear to Christian Dior lies at the heart of cosmetic research, bridging floral heritage and scientific innovation.