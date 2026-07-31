[General]
Minhang
Xintiandi
Minhang Sports Park

Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy

Minhang District
by Ding Yining, Yang Keyuan, Mao Haiping, Qian Liujie
July 31, 2026
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Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Local tourism and related industries are powered by various activities, outdoor sports, market bazaars staged across the district.

Residents and visitors have flocked to admire lotus blooms during the Dragon Boat Festival in mid-June. Outdoor bazaars and other activities were staged to boost the district's tourism and cultural spending.

Beyond the three-day holiday, the festival celebrations have had a lasting positive impact on local tourism and related industries, making them more vibrant than before.

Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The "Shaojialou Yongmaochang Zongzi King" shop on Shendu Road in Pujiang Town is packed with shoppers.

The "Shaojialou Yongmaochang Zongzi King" shop on Shendu Road in Pujiang Town was packed before the festival.

The Dragon Boat Festival's must-eats include zongzi (glutinous rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves) which is wrapped steamed glutinous rice dumplings with varied fillings.

This shop has been making zongzi for 16 years, and its vast choice of unique zongzi has won it many customers.

Fan roared as the 6th annual Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict Dragon Boat Race began at Beizhu Port (the section of river between Jinggu Road and Fengqing Road) on June 13.

Despite strong competition, 21 teams of approximately 300 rowers and participants paddled vigorously and cut through the waves, showing determination, progress, and collaboration.

The Hub Xintiandi hosted the "Step into a Painting: Dragon Boat Festival Fair" outdoor party from June 18–21. The event has come to be known as the "journey through a painting."

The transit hub and commercial complex was transformed into a walk-in Dragon Boat Festival gathering where visitors and residents may stroll, play, and shop.

Dragon boat pinwheel and shadow-painting workshops were among the interactive handicraft activities at the garden celebration, which attracted families, young people, and traditional culture enthusiasts.

The Minhang Sports Park wetland pond is presently loaded with lotus blooms blooming one after another in the mild breeze and clear waters, creating a majestic image.

Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy
Credit: Ti Gong
Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy
Credit: Ti Gong
Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy
Credit: Ti Gong

Editor: Li Qian

#Minhang#Xintiandi#Minhang Sports Park
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Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy
[News]
Dragon Boat Festival Activities Power Local Economy
The three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday in June boosted the local tourism and related industries, with activities staged across the district.
Consumption Spending Peaks During Dragon Boat Festival Holiday
[News]
Consumption Spending Peaks During Dragon Boat Festival Holiday
Retail sales surged 19.98 percent to 330 million yuan and foot traffic rose 17.56 percent to 3.98 million in Minhang during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

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