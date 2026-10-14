Elite Women Cyclists Gear Up for Three-Stage Tour of Chongming Island

The Tour of Chongming Island, a premier elite women's multi-stage road cycling race, will be held between October 9 and October 11, bringing together elite cyclists, amateur riders, and fans for a celebration of sport, sustainability and local culture. The race is jointly organized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the General Administration of Sport of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and hosted by the Chinese Cycling Association, the Shanghai Municipal Sports Bureau and the Chongming District People's Government. The Shanghai Cycling Association and Shanghai Wansheng Culture & Sports Industry Co Ltd are co-organizers. The three-stage race features professional teams competing for the overall title and distinctive leader's jerseys, with a stage winner crowned each day. Riders will cover more than 100 kilometers per stage, with the action expected to include sprint finishes, breakaways and tactical battles. The race opens on October 9 with the 110.4-kilometer Chongzhong Stage, a city circuit race. On October 10, riders will tackle the 129.4-kilometer Chongdong Stage, starting at Changxing Island Country Park and passing through the center of Chenjia Town in Dongtan, a popular section among riders in previous editions. The race concludes on October 11 with the 108.6-kilometer Chongxi Stage.

The route passes several of Chongming's landmarks and natural attractions, including the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge, Dongtan Wetland, Xisha Pearl Lake, Chongming New City Park and Changxing Island Country Park. The field features 18 top international teams, including UCI Women's WorldTour and Continental teams. Among them are SD Vax-Protem and UAE Team ADQ. Following the Tour of Chongming Island, Olympic medalists and UCI world champions will take to the track at the 2026 Tissot UCI Track World Championships, running from October 14 to 18. The championships will be held at the Shanghai Velodrome, marking the first time the prestigious event has been staged in Chinese mainland. The venue is home to China's first UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) Continental Development Satellite, supporting elite training, athlete development and cycling education across track, road and BMX disciplines. One of the biggest events on the UCI calendar, the Track World Championships bring together the world's top riders to compete for rainbow jerseys across a range of disciplines. The 2026 edition marks an important moment for the development of track cycling in China and further establishes Shanghai as a host city for major international sporting events. The championships will feature 22 events, with 11 men's and 11 women's titles up for grabs. The program includes all Olympic track cycling disciplines, including keirin, Madison, omnium, sprint, team pursuit and team sprint, alongside other elite events such as elimination, individual pursuit, points race, kilometer time trial and scratch race. Around 400 athletes from about 45 countries and regions are expected to compete in Shanghai, with 22 world titles on the line. The championships will showcase the speed, tactics and close competition that define track cycling at the highest level. The event also forms part of the qualification pathway for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with riders competing for valuable qualification points.

Chongming uses top-level international cycling championships to promote cycling and recreation. Credit: Ti Gong

















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Leisure activities and public participation Chongming offers visitors a different side of Shanghai, with forested landscapes, waterfront scenery and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities. As more major sporting events come to the island, sport is becoming an increasingly important part of its tourism scene, bringing together cycling, culture, commerce and local life. During the World Championships, athletes from around the world will explore Chongming and experience its natural landscapes and local culture. They will also visit schools, communities and businesses to promote cycling. The competition will extend beyond the track. The venue will feature a bazaar of local specialties and a tourism experience zone, while free shuttle buses will connect central Shanghai with the venue. A promotional tour bus will stop at major city landmarks, and check-in activities at satellite venues will run alongside the races. The approach is already having an economic impact. In 2025, sporting events in Chongming generated an estimated 492 million yuan ($73.5 million) in total economic impact, including 174 million yuan in direct spending. The growing sports-event economy is boosting local consumption, supporting related industries and contributing to rural revitalization. Chongming is also making greater use of the events to bring sports closer to everyday life. Major commercial landmarks in the city serve as competition venues, while the island's ecological resources provide settings for outdoor events. Carnivals and other activities add to the experience, with ticket holders and participants also eligible for discounts at major shopping areas.