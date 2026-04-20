Expats Join in Hongqiao Community Lifestyle Season

Credit: Ti Gong

Changning District's Hongqiao Subdistrict launched the second "Vibrant in Hongqiao" International Community Lifestyle Season on Saturday, a three-month program focused on cross-cultural exchange and neighborhood engagement. The opening ceremony on Golden City Road Pedestrian Street drew expatriate families as well as teachers and students from international schools, with two themed bazaars.

Credit: Ti Gong

The season will feature a series of themed community activities centered on youth engagement, sustainability and cultural exchange. Key highlights include a youth forum on sustainable development, a TED Talk-style salon addressing global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity, and a reading initiative that connects residents with local cultural spaces through guided walks and community reading sessions. A children's art exhibition themed on the Year of the Horse will also be presented.

Credit: Ti Gong

"It's the third time I am attending the event, and every year, it's great to see everyone in the community," said Paul Louise, a Shanghai Hong Qiao International School teacher from Britain. "I like the performances, which are incredible, and some of my students will take part and they really enjoy it," he said. "I think the event brings the community together, and I like Gubei because it has a real sense of community."

Credit: Ti Gong

"The event is exciting, and there are many fun activities and games, as I tried playing soccer and golf," said Ellenora Freeman, a 10-year-old American student of the school who lives in the area. "The place is very welcoming, and it makes me feel happy. It's easy to make friends here."