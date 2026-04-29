'FIRST in Shanghai' Program Puts Jing'an at Forefront of New Launches
Visit Jing'an to experience Shanghai's spring buzz. Jing'an, known for its elegant shopping streets, heritage lanes and heavyweight flagship stores, is now embracing firsts as part of Shanghai's "FIRST in Shanghai" program, which highlights new launches, premieres and flagship openings.
At the beautifully restored Zhangyuan complex, Celine has unveiled "Été Celine," a summer pop-up bringing a slice of the Riviera to central Shanghai.
Visitors can shop for ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and fragrances inside the historic shikumen (stone gate) site, which now has dunes, wooden beach-style pavilions, surfboards, bicycles and an ice cream stand.
The biggest draw is a personalized service – launched globally here and exclusive to Zhangyuan – where shoppers can customize bags, small leather goods and denim with motifs ranging from the Chinese zodiac to archival designs and alphabet lettering.
WEVE2050, a London sustainable fashion label, debuted its SS26 collection in Zhangyuan.
Passersby on Maoming Road N. have been filming Unitree's humanoid robots performing in public.
The brand's first Asian immersive experience store will open at Jiuguang Department Store near Jing'an Temple in May. It will showcase Unitree's latest robotics and hands-on consumer experiences in over 100 square meters.
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The outdoor plaza of Apple's largest Chinese mainland store in Jing'an hosts Feng Chen Wang's AW26 show.Credit: Huang Xiaoqing
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A shopper customizes leather goods at "Été Celine."Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Ti Gong
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Unitree's humanoid robots perform in public.Credit: Ti Gong
Apple's largest Chinese mainland flagship store, opposite Jiuguang Department Store, hosted Feng Chen Wang's AW26 show on its outdoor plaza. It marked the London-based Chinese designer's first standalone catwalk presentation in China.
Editor: Li Qian