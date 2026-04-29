'FIRST in Shanghai' Program Puts Jing'an at Forefront of New Launches

Visit Jing'an to experience Shanghai's spring buzz. Jing'an, known for its elegant shopping streets, heritage lanes and heavyweight flagship stores, is now embracing firsts as part of Shanghai's "FIRST in Shanghai" program, which highlights new launches, premieres and flagship openings.

At the beautifully restored Zhangyuan complex, Celine has unveiled "Été Celine," a summer pop-up bringing a slice of the Riviera to central Shanghai.

Visitors can shop for ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and fragrances inside the historic shikumen (stone gate) site, which now has dunes, wooden beach-style pavilions, surfboards, bicycles and an ice cream stand.

The biggest draw is a personalized service – launched globally here and exclusive to Zhangyuan – where shoppers can customize bags, small leather goods and denim with motifs ranging from the Chinese zodiac to archival designs and alphabet lettering.