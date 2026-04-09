Foreign Spending, Young Shoppers Drive Record Growth on Nanjing Road E.
Overseas tourists spent 390 million yuan (US$57 million) on Shanghai's Nanjing Road E. last year as the pedestrian street reported a strong rebound in retail sales and foot traffic.
Inbound tourist spending accounted for 3.5 percent of total consumption in the iconic commercial district, known as "China's No. 1 Shopping Street."
The road welcomed 114 million visitors in 2025, a 12 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Huangpu District government.
Total retail sales exceeded 11 billion yuan. It claimed nearly 20 percent of the market share among key shopping areas in the city.
"Nanjing Road consistently evolves with the times as it transforms into a world-class shopping destination," said a Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall administration official.
"We will continue to elevate retail quality and create new shopping experiences for both international and domestic visitors."
The retail growth reflects Shanghai's ongoing efforts to build a global consumption hub.
Local officials plan to further optimize the shopping environment for international visitors this year. They will upgrade payment systems, expand tax-refund services, and increase foreign language assistance along the street.
Young consumers drove much of the retail growth. Visitors aged between 18 and 40 made up 53 percent of the total foot traffic. They contributed nearly 40 percent of overall sales.
Women accounted for 57 percent of the shoppers and generated over 40 percent of total revenue.
The road also welcomed three global first stores, six national first stores, and 10 city-level first stores last year.
Several brands reached major milestones. Huawei and Lao Feng Xiang reported the highest sales volumes globally among all their retail outlets.
Retail spaces for adidas, Nike, Lego and M&M's recorded the highest sales in Asia. More than 50 other brands on the street achieved the highest sales in China.
The commercial street plans to develop the night economy, encourage terrace dining, and attract more anime and gaming-related businesses. It will also link retail venues with local cultural, tourism, and sporting events to offer visitors more diverse experiences, the district government said.
Editor: Shi Jingyun