Foreign Spending, Young Shoppers Drive Record Growth on Nanjing Road E.

Overseas tourists spent 390 million yuan (US$57 million) on Shanghai's Nanjing Road E. last year as the pedestrian street reported a strong rebound in retail sales and foot traffic.

Inbound tourist spending accounted for 3.5 percent of total consumption in the iconic commercial district, known as "China's No. 1 Shopping Street."

The road welcomed 114 million visitors in 2025, a 12 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Huangpu District government.

Total retail sales exceeded 11 billion yuan. It claimed nearly 20 percent of the market share among key shopping areas in the city.

"Nanjing Road consistently evolves with the times as it transforms into a world-class shopping destination," said a Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall administration official.

"We will continue to elevate retail quality and create new shopping experiences for both international and domestic visitors."

The retail growth reflects Shanghai's ongoing efforts to build a global consumption hub.

Local officials plan to further optimize the shopping environment for international visitors this year. They will upgrade payment systems, expand tax-refund services, and increase foreign language assistance along the street.