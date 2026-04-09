[Explainer] What to Know About China's New Power Bank Rules

A power bank is one of those everyday essentials you barely think about until it gets weirdly hot in your bag, stops working mid-trip, or raises questions at airport security. Now, China is introducing a new national safety standard for power banks, with stricter rules around battery safety, labeling, and long-term use. The update is designed to make these devices safer, easier to trace, and more transparent for consumers. The good news is that this does not mean everyone needs to replace the charger they already own. But if you travel often, rely on portable charging, or are planning to buy a new power bank soon, it is worth knowing what is changing.

What is the new standard On April 3, China officially released a new mandatory national standard called Safety Technical Specification for Mobile Power Supply (GB 47372–2026). The standard will take effect on April 1 next year, with a 12-month transition period for manufacturers. It applies to both portable power banks and portable energy storage power supplies, such as outdoor power stations. In other words, it covers not just the everyday charger in your tote bag, but also larger portable power devices used for travel, camping, and outdoor activities.

Why is China updating the rules? Power banks are everywhere. People use them on commutes, at airports, in cafes, during road trips, and while traveling. China is also the world's largest producer and consumer of these products. But the market has had its problems. Some products have been linked to poor manufacturing, inconsistent quality, weak battery protection, and safety risks after long-term use. The new standard is meant to clean that up by pushing manufacturers to improve product safety and making it easier for consumers to know what they are buying.

What is actually changing? The new standard focuses on five major upgrades. 1. Stronger battery safety The rules raise safety requirements for situations like high temperatures, overcharging, crushing or pressure damage. A new needle penetration test has also been added, aimed at reducing battery risks at the source. 2. Better protection as products age One of the biggest new points is that the standard looks at what happens after a power bank has been used for a long time. It adds testing for lithium plating after repeated charging cycles, which can increase the risk of internal short circuits over time. The standard also says that after a certain amount of use, a power bank should actively lower its charging voltage, helping reduce long-term safety risks. 3. Smarter monitoring Power banks covered by the new standard will need to monitor key battery information in real time, including things like voltage and temperature. They also need to be able to store and provide access to abnormal-event information, which gives consumers more transparency if something goes wrong. 4. A unique product code Each product will need its own unique code, almost like an ID card. This code will let consumers check key information, including the battery manufacturer, making products easier to trace and compare. 5. Tighter manufacturing control The standard also puts more responsibility on companies to manage, including raw materials, production processes and supplier quality. That means safety is no longer just about the finished product, but about the whole production chain behind it.

Why battery aging matters This is one of the most notable parts of the new standard. Power banks often seem fine when they are new, but repeated charging cycles can increase internal risks over time. That is why the updated rules add testing for lithium plating after cycle aging, which can help reduce the chance of internal short circuits. The standard also requires products to lower charging voltage after a certain amount of use. That is meant to reduce safety risks as the battery gets older.

How does it deal with overheating? The new rules are stricter here, too. If a battery's temperature rises above the manufacturer's maximum allowed level during charging or discharging, the power bank must stop both processes immediately. That may sound technical, but the lifestyle takeaway is simple: the standard is trying to reduce the chance of a device continuing to heat up when something is already going wrong.

What about overcharging? Overcharging is another major focus. The new standard raises the battery overcharge test level, requires an additional protection circuit, and introduces a function that can disable the device if serious overcharging happens. The idea is simple. A power bank should be better at preventing dangerous overcharge situations, and it should stop functioning rather than continue operating unsafely.

Will labels on power banks change? Yes, and this may be one of the most visible changes for shoppers. Under the new standard, products should include clearer markings such as: Rated energy: This helps airport and railway security staff verify whether a device meets transport rules. Unique product code: This improves product traceability and gives consumers more access to information about what is inside the device. Recommended safe usage period: This is especially useful for regular users who tend to keep the same power bank for years. It serves as a reminder that battery products do not last forever.

What is the unique product code for? Think of it as a kind of product ID. The code will include information such as the battery manufacturer, making it easier to trace a product's core components. For consumers, that means more transparency. For the industry, it means stronger product accountability.

Do you need to replace the power bank you already own? No. Officials have said that consumers who already own compliant power banks with CCC certification can continue using them normally after the new standard takes effect. So this is not a recall, and it does not mean your current certified device suddenly becomes unusable.

Can you still bring your current power bank on a plane? Yes, as long as it complies with current civil aviation rules. Officials say previously purchased CCC-certified power banks can still be carried on flights after the new standard comes into effect. That said, damaged or badly worn power banks are still a concern. If a device has been crushed, overcharged, or otherwise compromised, it is better not to travel with it.

Why is there a transition period? Manufacturers are being given 12 months to adjust. That gives companies time to redesign products, update production lines, and make sure their components and suppliers meet the new requirements. The transition period is meant to help the new rules roll out more smoothly, without causing unnecessary disruption.

Why does this matter for everyday users? Because power banks are one of those products people use casually but depend on constantly. This new standard is really about making an everyday tech item safer, clearer, and easier to trust. It also reflects a broader shift toward expecting more transparency and better safety from the devices people carry every day. For shoppers, that may eventually mean better labels, stronger safety protections, and more confidence in what they are buying.