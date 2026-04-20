From Games to Lifestyle, Huacao Town Hosts Youth Sports Carnival
A youth sports carnival in Huacao Town on Sunday brought together Chinese and international students, reflecting the growing depth of school-level sports exchange in Minhang District.
Held at the Minhang Foreign Language Middle School Affiliated to SISU, the Hero of Huacao "Supezet Cup" Youth Sport Carnival combined competitive events with hands-on experiences, featuring rowing, dragon boat racing and a range of interactive sports activities.
Rowing races saw teams from schools including Minhang Foreign Language Middle School Affiliated to SISU and NACIS Shanghai. A series of matches in baseball, tennis and basketball also attracted wide participation.
The carnival extended beyond competition into a large public sports and lifestyle zone, with 25 themed booths offering activities such as mini golf, archery, table tennis and indoor rowing.
One of the most popular highlights was a newly introduced land triathlon, combining a 300-meter run, one-kilometer cycling and a 500-meter indoor rowing segment. Student teams and parent-child groups competed under electronic timing systems, testing endurance and coordination while adding intensity to the atmosphere.
Professional coaches were also on hand at dragon boat experience stations, providing real-time instruction that allowed beginners to try water sports in a structured setting.
Editor: Liu Qi