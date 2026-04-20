From Games to Lifestyle, Huacao Town Hosts Youth Sports Carnival

A youth sports carnival in Huacao Town on Sunday brought together Chinese and international students, reflecting the growing depth of school-level sports exchange in Minhang District.

Held at the Minhang Foreign Language Middle School Affiliated to SISU, the Hero of Huacao "Supezet Cup" Youth Sport Carnival combined competitive events with hands-on experiences, featuring rowing, dragon boat racing and a range of interactive sports activities.

Rowing races saw teams from schools including Minhang Foreign Language Middle School Affiliated to SISU and NACIS Shanghai. A series of matches in baseball, tennis and basketball also attracted wide participation.