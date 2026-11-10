Global Giants Gush Over Positive Impact of CIIE

Editor's note: Shanghai's function as an open hub gateway is a central pillar of its strategy to build a modern socialist international metropolis. It's utilizing leveraging flagship events such as the Lujiazui Forum and the 9th China International Import Expo as a key annual showcase. This series explore the institutional innovations and results through these systematic opening-up measures.

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), running in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, has drawn 162 countries, regions and international organizations, along with more than 4,100 overseas companies. This year, the exhibition area for enterprises has exceeded 370,000 square meters. The occasion offers exciting opportunities for both first-time participants and returning exhibitors.

Credit: Ti Gong

AkzoNobel AkzoNobel is participating in the CIIE for the first time this year. Through this open platform, the world leader in coatings hopes to comprehensively showcase its long-term commitment to innovation, sustainable development and local expansion. In response to the needs for urban renewal and industrial upgrading under China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), the Dutch company brings a number of cutting-edge solutions. AkzoNobel's RELEST Wind Ultra WB, a water-based blade protective topcoat makes its debut, the first water-based blade coating offering in China.

Currently, AkzoNobel operates 17 production sites and a global technology center in China, enabling it to respond quickly to the needs of Chinese customers and collaborate with local industry partners on research, development and application innovation.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company says the development and innovative dynamism in China's market – particularly in the fields of new energy, green buildings, and high-end manufacturing – have created significant opportunities for the global paints and coatings industry. The CIIE has established an open, diverse and efficient platform for exchange, enabling multinational corporations, local enterprises, research institutions and industry partners to collaborate more effectively.

It hopes to further strengthen collaborative innovation with the Chinese market through the expo and work together to promote the implementation of green, low-carbon, and high-performance solutions.

Credit: Ti Gong

Ford Ford will be attending the CIIE for the ninth straight year, and views the event as an important platform linking the China market, local partners and Ford's global business. This year, the American automaker's theme for the CIIE exposure is "Ready Set Ford." It's showcasing a strong lineup from Ford and Lincoln, including the Ford Bronco Basecamp, Bronco, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Navigator, covering the firm's portfolio across new- energy vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles. The Bronco Basecamp is a strong example of how Ford is leveraging China's industrial capabilities to develop innovative NEV products with global potential.

"The CIIE's distinctive value is that it helps make our long-term commitment strengths visible and facilitates closer engagement and cooperation," said Sam Wu, president and CEO of Ford China and International Markets Group.

"It not only brings global products to China, but also leverages China's industrial capabilities to serve markets around the world."

Now that Ford's China-made vehicles are heading overseas, the open and collaborative spirit of the CIIE also helps overseas customers see the value of China's automotive supply chain and manufacturing capabilities in the global auto industry. The CIIE's Automotive Innovation and Development Committee has also facilitated exchanges between government and industry on topics such as industrial policy, stimulating consumption, and consumer protection. Shanghai also remains a crucial hub covering a number of areas: R&D and innovation, global supply chain collaboration, export and trade hub, and data governance.

Credit: Ti Gong