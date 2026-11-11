Scholar Rebuilds Career After Paralysis, Credits Wife's Support

A university researcher in Guangzhou who began using a wheelchair at 29 taught himself Latin and published three books on ancient Roman literature. He credits his wife with half his achievements.

Jiang Lan, a former German teacher at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, rebuilt his academic career after a spinal injury in 2001 forced him out of the classroom, Guangzhou Daily reported today.

His studies produced histories of Roman poetry, drama and prose, published in 2019 and totaling 1.5 million Chinese characters. He was appointed an associate research fellow in 2022, aged 50.

Born in a rural village in Chongqing in 1972, Jiang entered Sichuan International Studies University in 1993 after failing his first college entrance examination. He earned a master's degree in German and joined the Guangzhou university in June 2000.

On October 14, 2001, severe back pain was followed by a loss of sensation in his legs. Doctors diagnosed an epidural hematoma. Treatment left him in debt, and his first marriage ended.

The university transferred him to library acquisitions and cataloging, moved his accommodation downstairs and adapted it for wheelchair access. His parents came from Chongqing to help, with his father pushing him to and from work.

Encouraged by scholar Liu Xiaofeng to study Roman literature, Jiang began learning Latin in his 30s so he could read texts. Absorption in study also helped him cope with pain.

"Once I become immersed in it, I forget my pain," he said.

Jiang met Lan Ruiying through a classmate in March 2013. That November, his history of Roman poetry secured support from China's National Social Science Fund. The couple married on March 6, 2014.

In 2017, Lan renovated their home to improve accessibility, including a study with a desk adjusted to his wheelchair. Gardens and exercise equipment gave him space to relax and undertake rehabilitation.

Lan handles household tasks and massages him through nights when pain prevents sleep. Jiang says her support has made his research possible.

When Lan was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer in late 2025 and underwent surgery in early January 2026, Jiang visited her in hospital in his wheelchair, bringing meals despite his difficulty sitting for long periods.

"You are at your weakest now. As your husband, I cannot possibly stay away," he told her.

At home, the couple share pleasures. Lan tends their flowers and vegetables, while Jiang photographs the garden and shares pictures on social media.