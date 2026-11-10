9th CIIE Closes With Record US$85.45B in Tentative Deals

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai today, securing a record-breaking US$85.45 billion in tentative one-year deals, an increase of 2.3 percent from the previous edition.

This was not the only record set during the six-day event. According to the CIIE Bureau, the expo attracted participants from 162 countries, regions, and international organizations. It hosted 4,142 exhibitors, including over 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, marking new highs across the board.

The event has established itself as a gateway to the Chinese market, especially a premier global launchpad for cutting-edge technologies.

"At the CIIE, we can see that artificial intelligence technology has been deeply integrated into various exhibition areas, showcasing application scenarios across the entire chain of research and development, production and consumption," said Xiao Lu, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau. "Twenty-five new tech products covering embodied intelligence, high-end machine tools, aerospace, and smart mobility will accelerate their implementation in China."

Beyond future-oriented high tech, the expo also highlighted the importance of food and agriculture, a sector that is perpetually popular among general visitors.

The Brazilian state of Mato Grosso served as a prime example.

With long lines of visitors waiting to sample steaks, beans, sesame, and other agricultural products, its booth was a major draw. Ariana Guedes, director of international affairs at Invest in Mato Grosso (Invest MT), said that their fourth consecutive appearance at the CIIE not only demonstrates the state's long-term commitment to the Chinese market, but also reflects a shift in collaboration, which has expanded from traditional bulk agricultural trade to specialty grains, food processing, supply chain support, and two-way investment.