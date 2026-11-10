9th CIIE Closes With Record US$85.45B in Tentative Deals
The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai today, securing a record-breaking US$85.45 billion in tentative one-year deals, an increase of 2.3 percent from the previous edition.
This was not the only record set during the six-day event. According to the CIIE Bureau, the expo attracted participants from 162 countries, regions, and international organizations. It hosted 4,142 exhibitors, including over 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, marking new highs across the board.
The event has established itself as a gateway to the Chinese market, especially a premier global launchpad for cutting-edge technologies.
"At the CIIE, we can see that artificial intelligence technology has been deeply integrated into various exhibition areas, showcasing application scenarios across the entire chain of research and development, production and consumption," said Xiao Lu, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau. "Twenty-five new tech products covering embodied intelligence, high-end machine tools, aerospace, and smart mobility will accelerate their implementation in China."
Beyond future-oriented high tech, the expo also highlighted the importance of food and agriculture, a sector that is perpetually popular among general visitors.
The Brazilian state of Mato Grosso served as a prime example.
With long lines of visitors waiting to sample steaks, beans, sesame, and other agricultural products, its booth was a major draw. Ariana Guedes, director of international affairs at Invest in Mato Grosso (Invest MT), said that their fourth consecutive appearance at the CIIE not only demonstrates the state's long-term commitment to the Chinese market, but also reflects a shift in collaboration, which has expanded from traditional bulk agricultural trade to specialty grains, food processing, supply chain support, and two-way investment.
"With the establishment of the Invest MT Shanghai office, Mato Grosso hopes to use Shanghai as a fulcrum to attract more Chinese companies for cooperation and jointly explore the broader Asia-Pacific market," Guedes said.
The 9th CIIE also served as a vital bridge for corporate partnerships. The expo facilitated hundreds of cooperative agreements through targeted trade and investment matchmaking sessions and buyer events.
A notable example is the strategic partnership forged between French tiremaker Michelin's automotive service brand Tyreplus and British oil giant Shell, focusing on new-energy vehicle (NEV) maintenance.
Implemented in collaboration with the China Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association, the initiative tightly integrates industry resources. Tyreplus will provide its nationwide store network, high-voltage insulation bays, and standardized operational plans; Shell will supply its EV-specific fluid matrix, such as specialized brake fluids, coolants, and differential oils, along with technical guidance; and the association will conduct hands-on training for core systems and issue certificates to talents.
"We believe that only through continuous innovation and proactive adaptation to change can we better serve consumers and drive high-quality development in the industry," said Xu Yanwei, vice president of Michelin China and general manager of Tyreplus.
"We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Shell to explore opportunities in the new energy era and deliver premium service experiences to consumers."
Looking ahead, preparations for the 10th CIIE are already well under way. According to the expo bureau's Xiao, 143 companies and institutions have already signed up, reserving an exhibition area of over 100,000 square meters.
Editor: Liu Qi