[Hai Lights] Let's Watch World Cup Together at These Sports Bars in Shanghai

Recently, Rednote (Xiaohongshu) has announced that it is one of the official licensed broadcasters for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning you can now watch all 104 games at the tournament for free on the social media platform, all from the comfort of your home. But as we all know, whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, the best way to really enjoy a game is to watch it live with fellow football fans, where we can cheer, laugh, jeer, cry and enjoy good games of football together as a community. For an even more authentic experience, it is paramount to have a brew of ice-cold beer to go alongside the rowdy atmosphere. That's right, a sports bar is perfect for this. Here are eight sports bars you can consider visiting in Shanghai to watch the games live and cheer your favorite team on at the World Cup.

Cages will show all games live between June 12 to July 20.



















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1) Cages One of the mainstay premier sports bars in Shanghai, Cages is an entertainment mega-complex (batting cages, squash courts, massive multi-game screens), making it the ultimate spot for global events like the World Cup. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 11am-2am Saturdays and Sundays: 9am-2am Address: 2/F, 325 Changhua Rd 昌化路325号2楼

A sleepless night at Parlay to watch the World Cup opening ceremony.











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2) Parlay – Restaurant and Sports Bar Another popular sports bar in Jing'an District, Parlay is a happening place attracting many people from all walks of life, from all across the globe. With DJs spinning the decks, enjoy the smoky barbecue meats and watch the World Cup with an international crowd. Opening hours: 11am-2am Address: 358 Kangding Rd 康定路358号

Big Bamboo also have live coverage about the World Cup.



















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3) Big Bamboo A long-standing staple in the expat community, Big Bamboo has been around for more than 20 years and is highly favored for its sports coverage. With a consistent level of stability serving good food, beer, and music with reasonable prices, Big Bamboo is committed to serving as a safe haven for expats in Shanghai to feel a little at home. And where else would you want to support your country at the World Cup but in the comfort of familiar sights and sounds? Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays: 11am to 2am Fridays: 11am to 3am Saturdays: 10am to 3am Sundays: 10am to 2am Address: 381 Hongfeng Rd 红枫路381号 Another Big Bamboo option is in the Minhang District Address: No. 20 Laowaijie, Lane 3338, Hongmei Rd 虹梅路3338弄老外街20号

Guinness Social is considerate enough to provide a tasty World Cup breakfast.







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4) Guinness Social The cozy British pub with wood-furnished interiors and ample outdoor seating located in Tianzifang is another fantastic choice for football fans to hang out and watch the games live. England fans, this might just be the place for you to see if your team can convert its strength into a trophy this year. Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays: 10:30am to midnight Fridays to Sundays: 10am to midnight Address: Rm 7, Bldg 7, Tianzifang, Lane 210, Taikang Rd 泰康路210弄 7号7室

Abbey Road has selected matches live, check the schedule in the poster.





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5) Abbey Road As a cozy neighborhood bar with a Beatles-inspired twist, Abbey Road has stayed true to its original spirit from almost 20 years ago when it first started: a snuggly place with warm service and quality food. This restaurant-cum-bar is a wonderful spot for fans who might want a quieter atmosphere to unwind and enjoy the games. Opening hours: Mondays: 11 am to midnight Tuesdays to Fridays: 11am to 1am Saturdays: 10am to 2am Sundays: 10am to midnight Address: 3 Taojiang Rd 桃江路3号

Fergie Sports Bar







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6) Fergie Sports Bar One of the new kids on the block, Fergie Sports Bar, started in May this year. Boasting a photogenic interior design combining Hong Kong styles with sporty and trendy elements, alongside a large, high-definition screen, this would definitely be apt for people looking for new bars in Shanghai but don't want to miss the World Cup. Opening hours: 2pm to 2am Address: 3098 Hechuan Rd 合川路3098

World Cup 2026 live and loud at The Shed from June 11 to July 19.







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7) The Shed A neighborhood classic known for daily pub grub promotions (like cheap wing nights), with a very friendly, casual community vibe. Popular with the expat community as a place for watching sports and drinking booze, this is a fantastic place to be rowdy and cheer for your favorite teams. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 3pm to 1 am Saturdays and Sundays: 11am to 2am Address: 698 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路698号 There is another branch in the Minhang District Opening hours: 11am to 1am Address: No. 31 Laowaijie, Lane 3338, Hongmei Rd 虹梅路3338弄老外街31号

The Rooster will open its doors at 8 am during the World Cup.







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8) The Rooster Voted as Shanghai's Best Happy Hour for two years in a row, you can anticipate a bar filled with fun and cheers during the World Cup season. With tasty food and good vibes, this is a wondrous spot for fans to gather and watch football together. Opening hours: 11am to midnight Address: 445 Jiangning Rd 江宁路445号