How Shanghai Became the Secret Underground Hub of CPC Intelligence

Shanghai is famously known as the birthplace of the Communist Party of China – but did you know it was also the starting point of its intelligence operations? From 1927 to 1949, as the Far East's ultimate intelligence hub, Shanghai witnessed the founding of CPC's first intelligence agency, the first secret radio transmissions, and the legendary exploits of underground martyrs. Marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC this year, we delve into this little-known chapter of Shanghai’s history.