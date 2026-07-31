[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Copy of the Coolest Shanghai Book

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights. The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 119 This week's prize This week's lucky winners will each receive a copy of the popular book "There Is No Finish Line In Shanghai" from City News Service. Published by Shanghai Joint Publishing Company and priced at 68 yuan (US$10), the book tells the stories of eight "Shanghai wanderers" who have made the city part of their lives. Through their unique experiences and perspectives, it reveals the city's vibrant, multifaceted character.

The prize

This week's prize 2 Photos | View Slide Show

French chef and content creator Corentin Delcroix discovers Shanghai through its flavors, where bustling alleyways and shared meals tell stories beyond words. Chinese actress Tang Yan invites readers on a stroll along the West Bund, showcasing a waterfront where contemporary art, green spaces, and city life come together. Fitness creator Zhang Weiya captures Shanghai's dynamic spirit through her morning runs across iconic landmarks like the Bund and Lujiazui. Designer Liu Xinzhou shares a pet-friendly walk around Zhongshan Park, highlighting the warmth and simple joys of everyday life with beloved furry companions. Five lucky winners will get the prize – so don't miss out, take the weekly quiz! Click here to start.