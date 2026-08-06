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[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Custom-Made Garden-Inspired Charging Cable

by Zhang Chaoyan
August 6, 2026
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[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Custom-Made Garden-Inspired Charging Cable

Important Notice

This week's ICYMI is our final edition, so don't miss your last chance to join the fun! Enter now for a chance to win a special prize and help us give the series a memorable farewell.

Stay tuned – an exciting new series with more fun and interactive experiences is coming soon!

ICYMI: Week 120

This week's prize

Drawing inspiration from the timeless beauty of classical Chinese gardens, this week's prize – an exclusive CNS garden series 3-in-1 charging cable brings together aesthetics and everyday practicality. More than just a tech accessory, it's a daily dose of cultural charm, blending beauty and function into a single refined design.

Featuring built-in connectors for Apple, Android and Type-C devices, it offers convenient charging for all your essential gadgets. Its retractable design extends smoothly from a pocket-sized 30cm to 120cm, making it perfect for use at home, in the office or on the go.

Compact, lightweight and easy to carry, this thoughtfully crafted cable combines elegant design with reliable functionality – adding a touch of poem to every charge.

Five lucky winners will score the prize – so don't miss out, take the weekly quiz!

Click here to start.

[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Custom-Made Garden-Inspired Charging Cable
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Prize: Stylish charging cable

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Fu Rong

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