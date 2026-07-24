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[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Travel Phone Holder

by Zhang Chaoyan
July 24, 2026
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[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Travel Phone Holder

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 118

This week's prize

With its 360-degree rotating design and adjustable viewing angles, this phone holder offers exceptional flexibility for a variety of situations. Crafted from high-quality materials, it features a sophisticated dark gray finish that is both modern and understated.

Despite its sturdy construction, the holder folds down into a compact, lightweight size, making it easy to slip into your bag and take anywhere.

Whether you're traveling, on a business trip, cycling, or enjoying a road adventure, it's a practical companion that keeps your phone securely positioned. At the office, it helps elevate your phone to a comfortable eye level, reducing neck strain from constantly looking down. At home, it's equally convenient – perfect for following recipes in the kitchen, making video calls, or watching your favorite shows hands-free with reliable stability.

Five lucky winners will score the prize – so don't miss out, take the weekly quiz!

Click here to start.

[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Travel Phone Holder
Caption: This week's prize

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Xu Qing

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