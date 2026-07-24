[ICYMI] Answer This Week's Quiz and Win a Travel Phone Holder

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 118

This week's prize

With its 360-degree rotating design and adjustable viewing angles, this phone holder offers exceptional flexibility for a variety of situations. Crafted from high-quality materials, it features a sophisticated dark gray finish that is both modern and understated.

Despite its sturdy construction, the holder folds down into a compact, lightweight size, making it easy to slip into your bag and take anywhere.

Whether you're traveling, on a business trip, cycling, or enjoying a road adventure, it's a practical companion that keeps your phone securely positioned. At the office, it helps elevate your phone to a comfortable eye level, reducing neck strain from constantly looking down. At home, it's equally convenient – perfect for following recipes in the kitchen, making video calls, or watching your favorite shows hands-free with reliable stability.

Five lucky winners will score the prize – so don't miss out, take the weekly quiz!

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