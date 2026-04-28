Jing'an Buzzes Again with Coffee, Theater and Spring Flowers

Jing'an is using a packed spring lineup of coffee culture, theater premieres and grand flower displays to draw crowds back to shopping streets and public spaces. The campaign, titled "2026 Shanghai Jing'an Culture, Tourism and Lifestyle Hub," brings together two of the district's best-known draws – coffee culture and theater – through a slate of events spread across plazas, malls and cultural venues.

Credit: Ti Gong

The spring push opened with the Jing'an Coffee Culture Market, held from April 8 to 12 at Fengshengli Jing'an Temple Plaza and Jiuguang Department Store's Lane 1618 pedestrian street. More than 60 vendors took part, with many offering limited-edition drinks, snacks and interactive pop-ups that attracted residents and visitors.

The 2026 Jing'an Modern Drama Valley festival, which opened on April 23 and runs through May 31, will feature eight themed series and 21 productions. More than 85 percent of the productions will be making their China debut, with artists and companies from more than 10 countries taking part.

Among the headline productions are "Blossoms Trilogy III," FC Bergman's Chinese mainland premiere of "The Sheep Song," Festival d'Avignon director Tiago Rodrigues' "Dans la mesure de l'impossible," and the locally produced "Mortal World With Warmth." Yongyuan Road also hosted its first Theater Market from April 23 to 26, bringing live performances and arts programming into an open-street setting and extending the festival atmosphere beyond traditional venues. Local authorities have introduced three themed walking routes that link theaters, coffee shops, retail centers and restaurants. Ticket holders can access limited-time offers from participating businesses, part of a broader effort to connect performances with dining, shopping and leisure spending. According to the district government, the wider campaign spans 10 major commercial areas, 19 performance venues, 10 boutique hotels, more than 200 restaurants, over 500 coffee merchants and roughly 300 performances. Consumer platforms are also joining the effort with transit discounts, vouchers and visitor services, including offers aimed at international travelers. At the same time, Jing'an is hosting the first Jing'an International Flower Show as part of the wider Shanghai International Flower Festival. Running through May 10, the event is centered in Suhewan, the waterfront area along Suzhou Creek, where six themed gardens and nine landscape installations have been created as an open-air spring display space.

The West Highland Terrier-inspired dog topiary on display at Suhewan MixC World Credit: Zheng Hua

Jing'an Coffee Culture Market Credit: Ti Gong

2026 Jing'an Modern Drama Valley Credit: Ti Gong

2026 Jing'an Modern Drama Valley Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show