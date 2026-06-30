Jing'an CAZ a Magnet for Investment as US Firms Explore Business Opportunities

A roundtable discussion, themed "Shaping Excellence: Jing'an CAZ and China-US Industry Opportunities," was held in New York on Monday, bringing together Chinese and American business leaders to discuss investment opportunities, urban development and cross-border collaboration.

The event was co-hosted by Jing'an CAZ, also known as the Nanjing Road-Suhe Bay Central Activity Zone, and the Global Business Districts Innovation Club at the China Institute in America as part of "Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogues Among World Cities" Season 3: Shanghai-New York City Dialogue series event.

Discussions focused on international business districts, urban regeneration, fashion retail, brand partnerships and global market expansion. More than 10 companies from the United States interested in expanding into Shanghai attended the forum to explore opportunities in Jing'an District.

Fu Jun, deputy director of Jing'an, invited international businesses to invest in the district and participate in its future development.

Hu Minghua, president of Shanghai United Media Group, said stronger media exchanges could help deepen understanding between Shanghai and New York while supporting business cooperation between the two cities.

Julia Solodova, project manager of the Global Business Districts Innovation Club, said central business districts have evolved beyond clusters of office buildings to become engines of economic growth and innovation.

"Jing'an CAZ has demonstrated to the world its ability to enhance the quality of the city while maintaining global competitiveness," Solodova noted.

Zhang Junwei, deputy director of the Jing'an CAZ Management Office and general manager of Xin Nanxi Group, and Johannes Neubacher, chief content officer of WWD China, jointly unveiled the "inFLux Shanghai-New York Fashion Introduction Plan."

The project aims to create a platform to accelerate the introduction of international fashion brands into China and establish a comprehensive end-to-end commercial implementation system to help global brands efficiently translate their intentions to set up business in China into tangible commercial value.

The roundtable event not only effectively showcased the outstanding business environment and boundless vitality of Jing'an's central business area to the world, but also marked the substantive establishment of the Jing'an CAZ global partnership network.