[China Tech] Medical Miracle: Surgeons Reattach Severed Ear After 20 Hours Via Innovative Foot Implant Technique

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After an extraordinary 20 hours of ischemia, a medical team at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital successfully saved and replanted a patient's completely severed ear in a groundbreaking microsurgical breakthrough.

The surgeons overcame long-standing clinical restrictions and maintained an ear that was previously thought to be nearly irreparable by using a novel two-stage strategy of dorsal foot temporary vascular nurturing and subsequent orthotopic replantation.

On June 11, the patient was involved in an accident that resulted in a full traumatic tear of the right ear. The patient came to Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital with a severed ear.

The detached ear had experienced 20 hours of ischemia by the time surgical preparations were finished, significantly longer than the typical 6-8 hour golden window for ear replantation. The chances of tissue necrosis and surgical failure are greatly increased by such prolonged ischemia.

An even more significant challenge was identified by additional preoperative evaluation: The superficial temporal arteries and veins at the initial lesion location were totally burst and obliterated, leaving no functioning local vasculature for rapid replantation.

Because forceful vessel connection would probably result in embolism and complete ear necrosis, traditional vascular anastomosis was therefore not viable.

Tissue assessment revealed viable and well-preserved tissue despite the incredibly lengthy ischemia time, enabling salvage restoration.

The emergency microsurgery team, under the direction of Dr Wang Tingliang, came up with an inventive tiered repair plan to get around the limitations of traditional procedures.