More Cultural, Lifestyle Offerings as Part of Zhangyuan's Eastern Section Reopens

Credit: Ti Gong

Part of Zhangyuan Garden's eastern section reopened to the public today, introducing new cultural, retail and lifestyle offerings to one of Shanghai's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods. Built in 1892, Zhangyuan was once one of Shanghai's most celebrated private gardens and is now home to one of the city's largest and most complete collection of shikumen buildings. After decades of aging structures and overcrowded living conditions, a conservation-oriented renovation project was launched in 2018 to restore the historic site while preserving its original character.

Credit: Ti Gong

The western section reopened in November 2022 following a careful restoration process. With the latest opening, seven heritage buildings in the eastern zone have been converted into spaces for fashion, culture and lifestyle activities. The eastern zone features a range of international brand pop-ups and limited-time experiences. Highlights include China's first summer ice-themed Barbie pop-up, concept stores from Palm Angels and APEE BABY, and exclusive seasonal drinks created for Zhangyuan by % ARABICA and THE MATCHA TOKYO.

Credit: Ti Gong