More Cultural, Lifestyle Offerings as Part of Zhangyuan's Eastern Section Reopens
Part of Zhangyuan Garden's eastern section reopened to the public today, introducing new cultural, retail and lifestyle offerings to one of Shanghai's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods.
Built in 1892, Zhangyuan was once one of Shanghai's most celebrated private gardens and is now home to one of the city's largest and most complete collection of shikumen buildings. After decades of aging structures and overcrowded living conditions, a conservation-oriented renovation project was launched in 2018 to restore the historic site while preserving its original character.
The western section reopened in November 2022 following a careful restoration process. With the latest opening, seven heritage buildings in the eastern zone have been converted into spaces for fashion, culture and lifestyle activities.
The eastern zone features a range of international brand pop-ups and limited-time experiences. Highlights include China's first summer ice-themed Barbie pop-up, concept stores from Palm Angels and APEE BABY, and exclusive seasonal drinks created for Zhangyuan by % ARABICA and THE MATCHA TOKYO.
Another highlight is a nearly 100-meter landscaped corridor designed by CLOSER, the London creative studio behind the team that created Louis Vuitton's "The Louis" cruise-shaped landmark nearby. The walkway preserves the original shikumen streetscape while incorporating vines, flowers and playful bear sculptures, guiding visitors toward the landmark.
Since the western section reopened more than three years ago, around 50 flagship stores have opened and over 280 cultural, commercial, tourist and lifestyle events have been held. The area has attracted an average of more than 50,000 visitors a day, with peak attendance exceeding 130,000.
Further development is under way in the eastern zone, where an 88,000-square-meter underground space is being built to integrate transport, retail and cultural facilities. Underground links to Metro Lines 2, 12 and 13, along with parking and commercial facilities, are also being developed to improve connectivity across the neighborhood.
Once fully completed in 2027, Zhangyuan will bring together international brands, boutique hotels, performance venues and art spaces, further establishing the historic neighborhood as a cultural and lifestyle destination in central Shanghai.
Editor: Shi Jingyun